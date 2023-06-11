Houston Parking Lot is Shot at by a Gunman, Leaving 6 People Injured

In the early hours of Sunday morning, at least one shooter opened fire on a busy parking lot in Houston, injuring at least six people, according to police.
At a press conference, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said the incident occurred in the 6000 block of Richmond Avenue in front of the Tabu restaurant and bar.
“There was some kind of disturbance inside the club that came out into the parking lot,” Finner said.
After receiving a 911 call alerting them to the gunshot, police responded and started providing first aid before the victims were taken to nearby hospitals, according to Finner. After surgery, one of the victims is still in critical condition, while the others are in stable condition.
Take a look at ABC13 Houston tweet:
Deputies said the gunman drove through the parking lot and fired shots at a crowd of about 100 people. They believe there could be another victim because another trail of blood was found at the scene. https://t.co/BxsJmpjDxN
— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) June 2, 2023
“Somebody fired into a crowded parking lot,” Finner said. “It makes no sense to fire into a crowded parking lot. No doubt about it, we’re going to find out who did it and hold them accountable.”
Off-duty constables and sheriff’s deputies were “working an extra job” at the club, according to Finner, and they were providing testimony to police investigators. Additionally, there are security cameras in this area, which will be used in the inquiry.
“Just a bit of advice, it is so smart to leave the clubs and the bars before it closes,” Finner added, adding, “We want people to get out and have a good time at the same time, be smart.”There are no suspects in custody, and police are seeking tips and information.
In case you’re interested in reading more from the California Examiner, here are some further articles you might enjoy:
- Four People Are Hurt When a Funeral Parade in the Suburbs of Chicago is Shot
- “Career Criminal” in California Caught on Body Camera Video, Kills Loyal K-9
“They’ve had problems here before, so we’re going to look into that and ensure we’re doing everything we can, ” Finner said.
According to Finner, authorities initially believed there was also a casualty from a stabbing, but it was glass from the shooting.
If you want to read more about these well-known persons, you should visit the California Examiner again.