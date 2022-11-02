Houston Police Are Looking For People Who Saw Who Killed Rapper Takeoff

Police have few clues in the shooting death of rapper Takeoff outside a Houston bowling alley.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, established Migos with uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. Police Chief Troy Finner said the 28-year-old rapper was slain and two others were injured early Tuesday.

Finner claimed most of the 40 partygoers left as gunfire broke out. Mayor Sylvester Turner says police are searching for anonymous statements and recordings from witnesses.

Finner said two individuals fired guns. Two people wounded by gunshots were taken to hospitals in private cars, he added.

Turner asked during a press conference Tuesday for information on the gunman or shooters. “Give this family justice,”

Finner praised Takeoff’s reputation “”No reason to suspect he was engaged in anything unlawful”

Quality Control, Migos’ record company, mourned Takeoff on Instagram.

We are horrified by senseless violence and a stray bullet “Police haven’t indicated the gunfire was stray, the statement read. Please honor his family and friends as we grieve.

The bowling alley is in a three-story Houston shopping complex near a Four Seasons hotel. 2:30 a.m. gunfire killed Takeoff. A corpse was put into a medical examiner’s vehicle at 10 a.m., seven hours after the incident.

Police said security personnel heard the gunfire but didn’t see the perpetrator. 810 Billiards & Bowling stated the incident happened after closing and is working with detectives.

Outside the bowling alley, supporters gathered. Isaiah Lopez, 24, ran from his house in Humble, Texas, after hearing Takeoff was slain.

My brother and I liked him. Lopez brought a dozen flowers to put near the shooting scene. “When my brother announced, ‘Takeoff is dead,’ I came to pay my respects.”

Thomas Moreno, 30, lives near the bowling facility. He met Takeoff in June at a Houston pub and restaurant and deemed him “pleasant.”

Moreno: “Another nice guy gone too soon.” It occurs every day, but it stings more when it’s a brilliant young person.

Fans erected a monument with flowers, candles, and a teddy bear by Tuesday afternoon. Crime scene tape blocked 810 Billiards & Bowling’s stairway.

Takeoff’s death occurred as the Astros had their most-watched World Series run since 2019.

Crime is a key topic in this year’s midterm elections, with many Republicans running on law-and-order agendas and Democrats calling for criminal-justice reform.

During the COVID-19 epidemic, homicides surged over 30% in 2020. According to the FBI, violent crime leveled down in 2021 but didn’t decrease to pre-pandemic levels. However, record-keeping reforms meant the report didn’t include some of the nation’s major police agencies.

In Houston, the mayor and police chief noted that violent crime rates are down from last year. Finner wants to meet with other hip-hop artists to discuss violence, but he doesn’t think Takeoff’s death is related to his music.

Finner: “We must stand together to protect this industry.”

Migos debuted in 2013 with “Versace.” Takeoff wasn’t on their No. 1 song “Bad and Boujee” with Lil Uzi Vert. “Culture,” “Culture II,” and “Culture III” were their top-charting albums. In 2018, they won an ASCAP Vanguard Award for songs including “Motorsport (with Cardi B and Nicki Minaj),” “Stir Fry,” and “Walk It Talk It.”

The three portrayed a fictitious version of themselves on “Atlanta,” but they weren’t together.

Cardi B’s husband Offset published a solo album in 2019, while Takeoff and Quavo released a joint album last month. Quavo uploaded links to his and Takeoff’s Halloween-themed music video, “Messy,” and a video of him and his buddies driving about Houston.