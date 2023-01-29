How Alex Murdaugh Came To Face Trial For Murder Of Wife And Son, See His Video With Investigators

In June 2021, Alex Murdaugh will stand trial for the murders of his wife and son at their hunting estate. These accusations have caused the downfall of a well-known South Carolina lawyer known for obtaining multimillion-dollar verdicts and whose family had long-held control of the local legal community in a small county.
Murdaugh would be sentenced to 30 years to life in jail without the possibility of release if found guilty of killing his wife Maggie, 52, and their son Paul, 22.
Prosecutors decided without asking for the death penalty. Murdaugh is also accused with two charges of having a weapon while committing a violent crime, each of which carries a potential sentence of five years in jail.
Murdaugh has vehemently denied killing his wife and son, claiming that on the night of the killings, he had gone to see his dying mother for an hour.
Murdaugh’s attorneys said during the opening comments at the trial that started this week that the authorities overlooked any alternative information and had improperly pushed evidence to support their theory that he killed his wife and son. They spoke of him as a devoted parent and husband.
Over the course of the 13 months that authorities looked into the killings, prosecutors unveiled dozens of additional charges against Murdaugh, including money laundering, stealing from his clients, and attempting to hire a hit man to kill him so that his son who survived him could collect a life insurance policy.
