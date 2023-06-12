Problem For Indians: How Caste Discrimination Came to California?

Caste discrimination, originating in the Indian subcontinent, has found its way to California despite its reputation as a diverse and inclusive state. Over the years, migration, cultural retention, and transnational connections have brought caste-based discrimination to the shores of California.
Historical Context
The caste system, a social stratification system in ancient India, divided society into hierarchical groups based on birth. Even after attempts at reform during British colonialism, the impacts of caste discrimination persisted.
Migration and Cultural Retention
Indian immigrants brought their cultural practices and traditions to California, including the baggage of caste discrimination. Establishing communities, they sought to preserve their cultural identity, which often included upholding caste-based norms.
Transnational Networks
Globalization and technology have facilitated transnational networks that reinforce and perpetuate caste discrimination. Online platforms, social media, caste associations, and cultural events contribute to the preservation of caste identities and hierarchies.
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:
- Firefighter’s Life Cut Short as He Drowns Saving Daughter’s Life at Sea
- Heartbreaking News: Boulder Mother Faces Charges for Baby’s Murder
Caste Discrimination in California
Instances of social exclusion, denial of equal opportunities, and caste-based violence have been reported in California. Academic institutions, workplaces, and social gatherings have become arenas where caste discrimination persists.
The tweet below says “Caste Discrimination exists in California”
Another non-South Asian lawyer commenting on #SB403.
Another lawyer clearly unaware not only about @CalDFEH’s gross malpractice in the @Cisco case, but also failing to grapple with the central flaw: #SB403, as written, denies South Asians due process.
🧵https://t.co/Nykw7SMF8q
— Suhag A. Shukla (@SuhagAShukla) June 8, 2023
Addressing Caste Discrimination
Combating caste-based discrimination requires education, dialogue, promoting cultural diversity, and enforcing anti-discrimination laws. By acknowledging and addressing this issue, California can strive towards a more inclusive and equitable society.
Conclusion:
Caste discrimination has migrated from its origins in India to California through migration, cultural retention, and transnational networks. Despite California’s reputation for diversity, caste discrimination highlights the need for continued efforts to build a more inclusive future for all residents, regardless of their caste backgrounds.
If You Liked Our Content, Please Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about celebrities and their lifestyles.