How Did A Man Survive Waters Full Of Sharks And Crocodiles For 1 Day: A man whose boat overturned in rough seas off Australia’s north coast was rescued on Wednesday after he had clung to a piece of wood for almost 24 hours while swimming among shark and crocodile-infested waters.
An air rescue crew located the Queensland guy floating in the Torres Strait two kilometers (1.2 miles) from his capsized boat.
According to the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, which shared pictures of the capsized boat and the man’s rescue on social media, he was “clinging to some flotsam” and was winched to safety.
The unnamed man, according to the authority, was “extremely lucky” to have lived.
The statement stated that he had “left Getullai Island (on Tuesday) and failed to arrive at their destination by the anticipated time.”
Rescue helicopters searched late Tuesday but were unsuccessful. The helicopter, police boat, and aircraft all participated in the morning’s quest.
After a brief airborne search, the missing person was discovered roughly two kilometers from the inverted dinghy by late morning, according to the authority.
Off the coast of Australia’s northernmost point, there are around 300 islands.
Indigenous Torres Strait Islanders, who have strong ties to both Australian and Papua New Guinean areas, make up the majority of the islands’ population.
According to the government, there are 18 islands in the Torres Strait, which are dispersed across an area of 48,000 square kilometers. According to the administration, sharks are a significant emblem in the area since they are “regarded as the defender of the reef.”
About two months ago, three men whose fishing boat sank in the Gulf of Mexico were rescued after enduring a shark attack that caused significant scratches to their hands and destroyed one of their life jackets.
Read Next: