How Did Caleb Leblanc Die: What Was The Reason Behind 13-Years-Old Youtubers Death?

How Did Caleb Leblanc Die: On October 1, 2015, Caleb Leblanc, a 13-year-old YouTuber with over 7.24 million subscribers, passed away from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.
On October 5th, his death was announced on the family’s Instagram account.
Who Was Caleb
Caleb Logan LeBlanc was unusually young for a popular YouTube personality. He had the makings of a modern-day social media influencer: he was a free spirit who loved mac & cheese and outdoor activities. LeBlanc was born on July 13, 2002, to Katie and Billy, and he spent his childhood in Augusta, Georgia. His two younger sisters, Hayley and Annie, are also famous internet personalities and actresses. He was the eldest of three children.
Source: ABC News
When he was eight years old, he and his six and three-year-old siblings became YouTube stars under the name “Bratayleys.” They vlogged about their regular lives as a family. The Whipped Cream Fight,” one of their earliest viral films, helped them gain a larger following on YouTube. The kids’ continuous uploads and updates revealed their development up to LeBlanc’s 13th year when an unexpected event occurred.
A medical emergency was reported on October 1st, 2015. A young male patient was noticed and was reportedly experiencing “an unexplained medical issue.” U.S. Fire Department officers rushed the boy to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
How Did Caleb Leblanc Die
His heart condition, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), causes the heart muscle to thicken, making it more work for the heart to pump blood. Hereditary cardiomyopathy (HCM) is a potentially fatal condition that is often misdiagnosed or mistreated.
Caleb’s two sisters, according to the family post, have no apparent health problems and seem to have normal hearts despite the occurrence. On October 17th, 2015, the Bratayleys will host a memorial service for their son Caleb, which they will broadcast live on their YouTube page.
Losing someone you care about is one of life’s most heartbreaking experiences. We are grateful to everyone who has reached out to us; your words of encouragement and financial contributions have been invaluable to our loved ones. Every day, we wish we had a baked potato,” the post read.
The news of Caleb’s death was met with tremendous dismay and outrage on online platforms. Since 2010, when they first began uploading videos about their daily life to YouTube, the boy and his family have become Internet celebrities. Many of the boy’s followers have taken to social media to express their grief over his untimely passing.
A week after Caleb’s passing, his memorial service was broadcast live online so that his many admirers could share in the family’s sorrow. Losing a loved one is a tragedy that cannot be fathomed, but Caleb’s followers claim they miss him just as much if not more than his own family.
All of your messages of concern and offers of assistance have been greatly appreciated, and they have helped our loved ones immensely.
Moreover, Caleb’s death emphasizes the significance of learning one’s family medical history and undergoing HCM screening. Make an appointment with your doctor if you’re worried.
What is Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM)
Thickened heart muscle is the hallmark of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), a condition (hypertrophied). It may be more difficult for the heart to pump blood if the heart muscle has thickened.
Because many persons with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy have few symptoms, the condition is frequently misdiagnosed. However, the thicker heart muscle can cause shortness of breath, chest pain, and alterations in the heart’s electrical system, which can lead to potentially fatal arrhythmias or sudden cardiac death in a tiny percentage of persons with HCM.
Symptoms
The following symptoms and signs are associated with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy:
- distressing chest pain, especially when physically active
- Experiencing fainting spells during or immediately following physical activity
- A heart murmur is an abnormal cardiac sound that can be heard by a doctor during a physical exam.
- Feeling of one’s heart racing, fluttering, or thumping (palpitations)
- Exertion-induced or generalized shortness of breath
- If you’re not feeling well, it’s time to consult a doctor.
- Breathlessness and heart palpitations can be symptoms of a variety of medical issues. An immediate, precise diagnosis and treatment are crucial. If you have a history of HCM in your family or are experiencing signs of HCM, you should consult your doctor.
If any of these symptoms persist for more than a few minutes, you should contact 911 or your local emergency number.
- Shockingly quick or wildly erratic heart rate
- Trouble breathing
- Pain in the Chest
You May Also Like: