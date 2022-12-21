How Did Cooper Noriega Die: After More Than 6 Months His Death Cooper’s Cause Of Death Is Finally Revealed

Cooper Noriega got his start in the entertainment industry as a TikTok star, where he posted videos of himself dancing, lip-syncing, and even modeling. The number of people who follow his TikTok account quickly grew to the millions. Let’s dig deep into How Did Cooper Noriega Die?
As a result, he became quite well-known once he began sharing Spotify music videos online.
He has developed a respectable fan base on Instagram, where he posts images of himself dressed in the latest trends.
Who Was Cooper Noriega?
In the United States, Cooper Noriega is known as a popular TikToker and internet personality. Cooper Noriega has a million dollars in wealth in the year 2022. His TikTok account has gotten him a lot of attention for the lip-syncs, dance videos, and modeling clips he has posted.
Apart from TikTok, he has amassed a sizable fanbase across a variety of other social media sites. It turns out he’s quite the guitarist, too; you can check out his work on the ubiquitous Spotify.
Twenty years from now (2022), Cooper Noriega will have been born on June 28th, 2002. To a stable American Christian household, he owes his beginnings and upbringing. His nationality is American, his religion is Christianity, and his ancestry is a combination of European and African.
After graduating from high school in the United States, he moved on to college. After that, he enrolled in a private college in the United States, where he is both continuing his study and building his career.
He’s been interested in the performing arts ever since he was a kid, and he’s always known that he wants to be a dancer or a model in the fashion or film industries. Let’s dig deep into How Did Cooper Noriega Die?
How Did Cooper Noriega Die?
Cooper Noriega’s cause of death has finally been confirmed, more than six months after he was discovered dead in Burbank, California.
According to People, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner found that the 19-year-old TikTok celebrity died from an overdose of fentanyl, lorazepam, and alprazolam (Xanax).
The toxic drug cocktail that ultimately resulted in his death also included a third anxiety medication, clonazepam, according to the coroner’s report.
On June 9, just a few weeks before his 20th birthday, Noriega’s body was discovered in a Burbank parking lot.
It was determined by the coroner’s office that his death was accidental.
Upon learning of Noriega’s passing, his family posted a note to his Instagram, which said, “Hello, everybody. We’d want to extend our gratitude to everyone who has spoken so positively about our humble abode. It’s a terrible loss for all of us that he’s gone.”
“It is our hope that we can carry on his work as a community. He cherished every single one of you. Feel free to get in touch with us, as we like hearing from our wonderful supporters “the statement went on to say. ‘With love, his sister’ “Bless you all…’
Noriega amassed over a million TikTok fans with his humorous videos about skateboarding and the latest fashion trends. In addition to appearing on the Barstool’s BFFs podcast alongside Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Bri Chickenfry, he frequently worked with popular TikTok stars and musicians Jxdn and Nessa Barrett.
Formerly, the internet celebrity was candid with his followers about his battles with mental illness and substance abuse. A GoFundMe page set up to help with Noriega’s final expenses reflected his dedication to mental wellness.
What Have Other Influencers Said About Cooper Noriega’s Death?
A number of Noriega’s friends and followers crowded the comments section as the news of his death spread. Taylor Caniff said his intention was to “construct this rehab in [Noriega’s] name” while Anthony Reeves called Noriega his “best friend” in a comment.
The social media platform TikTok was the launchpad for the Internet star’s career as an influencer. And from October 2020 until April of the following year, he had a romantic interest in fellow TikToker Sabrina Quesada.
Quesada broke the news that they had broken up in the same month on her Instagram Stories.
In an earlier post, she explained, “Hey people, me and Cooper are no longer together and would want some privacy during this time.”
Don’t assume anything since neither of us did anything. Each party involved felt equally comfortable with the outcome. We’re still young, and life doesn’t always turn out the way you expect it to. He is my best friend and someone I will adore unconditionally forever.
