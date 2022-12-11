How Did Eddie Guerrero Die: What Was The Exact Reason Behind WWE Hall Of Famer’s Death?

How Did Eddie Guerrero Die: WWE’s biggest draw in the 1990s and early 2000s was Eduardo “Eddie” Guerrero. The son of the legendary Mexican-American wrestling Guerrero family, Eddie Guerrero started his career in Mexico and Japan before moving to the US.
He was called the “Latino Heat” because of his determination and will to win every fight. Guerrero had won the WWE World Championship at the 2004 No Way Out event and was on the edge of winning a second world title when he tragically lost his life.
Who Was Eddie Guerrero
Former professional wrestler Eddie Guerrero was a Mexican American with a net worth of $6 million. In El Paso, Texas, Eddie Guerrero was born in October 1967; he passed away in November 2005. He was a member of the legendary Guerrero wrestling family.
Guerrero performed in Mexico and Japan as well as for World Wrestling Entertainment, World Championship Wrestling, and Extreme Championship Wrestling. He first wrestled in Mexico’s CMLL from 1987 to 1992, before moving on to AAA for the rest of the decade.
From 1993 through 1996, Guerrero wrestled in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Between the years 1989 and 2000, he was a member of WCW’s roster. He wrestled for ECW in 1995. From 2000 until his death in 2005, Guerrero was a WWF/WWE wrestler.
He was a multi-time champion in many different divisions, having won the WWE Championship, the WWE United States Championship, the WWE Tag Team Championship four times, the WWE Intercontinental Championship twice, the WWF European Championship twice, the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship twice, the ECW Cruiserweight Championship twice, and the ECW World Television Championship twice.
Guerrero was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006. A heart attack took the life of 38-year-old Eddie Guerrero on November 13, 2005.
How Did Eddie Guerrero Die
Eddie Guerrero defeated Mr. Kennedy in his farewell match on the November 11, 2005, episode of SmackDown. After his victory, Team SmackDown invited him to Survivor Series 2005. On November 13, his nephew and WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero found Eddie Guerrero unconscious at the Minneapolis Marriott City Center.
It was eventually determined during Eddie Guerrero’s autopsy that he had died due to sudden heart failure that came from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. According to an interview with Chavo Guerrero for 2020’s Dark Side of the Ring, Eddie was “barely clinging to life” when Chavo found him.
After his death, Eddie Guerrero was widely considered to be one of the best wrestlers of all time. When the WWE Hall of Fame was established in 2006, Latino Heat was among the first inductees. Eddie rose to prominence as a Cruiserweight star in WCW during the 1990s, and he has since established himself as a reliable mid-card performer in WWE.
At the main event of No Way Out in early 2004, Eddie Guerrero got his big break when he won the WWE championship from Brock Lesnar. Many have called winning the championship one of the most inspiring moments in wrestling history.
What Is Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease
Although the phrases are often used interchangeably, atherosclerosis and arteriosclerosis are not the same.
Arteriosclerosis is the thickening and stiffening of arteries, the blood vessels that transport blood from the heart to the rest of the body and deliver oxygen and nutrients. This can reduce blood flow to vital organs and tissues.
Flexible and elastic characterize arteries in good health. However, artery walls can harden over time, a condition known as the hardening of the arteries. In this case, the narrowing of the arteries is called atherosclerosis.
Atherosclerosis is the hardening and narrowing of arteries caused by the accumulation of fatty plaques, cholesterol deposits, and other substances in and on the arterial walls. Plaque is the name for this accumulation. The buildup of plaque in the arteries can reduce blood flow. A blood clot can form if the plaque ruptures.
Atherosclerosis is commonly associated with the heart, however, it can actually affect any artery in the body. Stroke and atherosclerosis are both treatable conditions. Atherosclerosis can be avoided with the support of a healthy lifestyle.
