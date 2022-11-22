How did Mr Krabs die in Sponge Bob? Death of SpongeBob Character Explored

One of SpongeBob SquarePants’ most popular characters is Mr. Krabs.
However, in 2021, an odd report detailing his murder at the hands of other characters began making its way around the internet.
How did Mr Krabs die?
Mr. Krabs is murdered in his restaurant with his throat slit in the Trial of SpongeBob SquarePants document.
A metal spatula, similar to the one found next to his body, was identified by the coroner as the instrument of death.
The back of his skull also showed symptoms of blunt-force trauma.
We also learned that the Krusty Krab’s floor was covered with grease and, therefore, dangerous to walk on.
SpongeBob SquarePants’ main character was not the only one to leave a mark in the grease.
Yet, Mr. Krab’s blood pool contained no traces of his footsteps.
The Krusty Krab cash register was empty, but there were no traces of a break-in.
His safe was broken into, and the Krabby Patty formula was stolen.
Mr. Krabs’ claw had been severed, but it had begun to heal, suggesting that the injury was unrelated to his death and had occurred weeks before.
Who killed Mr Krabs?
Mr. Krabs was discovered dead at his restaurant, as detailed in a PDF or “court document” going viral with the title The Trial of SpongeBob SquarePants.
Friends of SpongeBob’s have also testified as witnesses, adding weight to the document’s contention that the fictional figure is responsible for the murder.
Plankton, a secondary character, also owns a restaurant called Chum Bucket.
According to one theory, Mr. Krabs may have been murdered, and it may have been by Plankton.
Since the document was made public in 2021, SpongeBob viewers have taken to Twitter to express their disbelief.
Tweets like “WT* DO YOU MEAN PATRICK KILLED MR. KRABS??!” have emerged in response to this news.
An additional supporter cried out, “WHAT MR. KRABS IS DEAD???”
The “court documents” were likely the result of a school project or fan fiction, despite the document’s high-quality writing and extensive information.
Is there proof of who killed the person?
Mr. Krab’s blood and fingerprints were on the spatula used to kill the crab. But what’s more surprising about the situation is that SpongeBob’s fingerprints were on this spatula, making it impossible for him not to be guilty.
After Krabs was killed, it took Plankton a long time to start selling recipes like the ones Mr. Krabs used to sell. SpongeBob’s loan was also paid back, and he said it was because he was kind. All of these things suggest that they are working together to kill Krabs.
A few people said they saw SpongeBob enter the restaurant two hours before Mr. Krabs’ body was found. Patrick said in a statement that SpongeBob went to the restaurant to see Mr. Krabs. He saw that Krabs was sad and heard him say that he might never sell another burger again.
So far, nothing concrete has been found out about why Mr. Krabs was killed, and more research needs to be done.
In what episode was Mr. Krabs killed?
This wasn’t from a real Spongebob episode. Instead, it was from a school project called “The Trial of Spongebob Squarepants,” a mock trial.
The spatula did have more than one set of fingerprints on it. Mr. Krabs, SpongeBob, and Squidward all had their prints on it, too.
Who killed Mr. Krabs? That’s the most important question. A metal spatula was found next to Mr. Krabs’ body. It was used to cut his neck very deeply. Look at this funny fake photo of a crime scene from the Trial of Spongebob Squarepants.
SpongeBob, Squidward, and Plankton were most likely to have done it. Oh, and Patrick, there was a fourth!
If you read the whole trial of Spongebob Squarepants, you can decide who killed Mr. Krabs. Plankton seemed a little fishy to us, but that’s our opinion. Yours would be great to hear in the comments!
Is Mr Krabs still in SpongeBob SquarePants?
Nickelodeon canceled an episode of the show around the time the theory about Mr. Krabs’ death was circulating the internet, which did not help matters.
‘Kwarantined Crab,’ the relevant episode, aired as the 21st entry in Season 12.
Some bewildered viewers even speculated that this was the episode in which Mr. Krabs was killed off.
Although the episode was notably similar to the actual Covid-19 pandemic, the network stated that it was the reason for the episode’s cancellation.
The good news is that SpongeBob SquarePants is currently airing its thirteenth season with almost the same cast of characters throughout.
Also included is Mr. Krabs, who is, despite the dire rumors, very much alive.
