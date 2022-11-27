How Did Squidward Die: Why The Death Of Squidward From SpongeBob SquarePants Is Gaining Popularity On Social Media?

How Did Squidward Die: Everyone has a special bond with “Squidward” from SpongeBob’s SquarePants, no matter how tenuous. However, this made-up persona has recently risen to prominence as a trending character on the Tik Tok social media app.
This show has a reputation for being humorous and lighthearted, but it also deals with serious topics. It’s possible that some viewers will identify with the cynical Squidward, while many more will identify with the buoyant SpongeBob.
Despite the fact that Squidward Q is a free-spirited guy, he often says and does things that many adults only dream of. The state of his workplace and his lack of ability to find any serenity there are likely contributing factors to his behavior.
There seems to be a new TikTok craze developing around this TV show’s fictional character. After Googling “How Did Squidward Die?” many people are documenting their shock with photographs.
All kinds of responses are being posted, some humorous, some terrifying. Lots of people are using this technique for fun, but it’s pretty unsettling when presented in cartoon form. In-depth knowledge of this trend is required.
Who Is Squidward
Squidward, SpongeBob SquarePants features ten main characters, one of whom being Tentacles, a character who debuted on the show on October 9. He is the crabby Easter Island head-dwelling neighbor and coworker of SpongeBob and Patrick.
Self-portrait painting and clarinet playing are two of his favorite pastimes; otherwise, he is a really unpleasant artist and musician.
Squidward is an octopus, despite his name, which incorporates the word “squid.” This has been proven in numerous interviews and episodes.
He looks more like an octopus than a squid because of his round, bulbous head and rectangular pupils; Squidward, on the other hand, has a long, triangular head and round eyes. Squids, unlike Squidward, have ten tentacles.
The series animators thought it would be too taxing and difficult to animate if he had eight limbs, therefore he is typically represented with six. There are brief moments in “Pressure” and “Sold!” where he appears to have all eight limbs. “Feral Friends” reveals that he is, in fact, a big Pacific octopus.
He’s a real cynic, a jerk, and a snob. Working as the cashier at the Krusty Krab is a job he occasionally dislikes. There are moments when Squidward defends SpongeBob and considers him a friend, despite the fact that Squidward is sometimes annoyed by SpongeBob’s noisy and cheery personality. On rare occasions, he might show his boss some love and support.
The TikTok Trend “How Did Squidward Die”
The creator’s before and after reaction to searching this question online is captured in a short video clip, which is one of the hottest trends on TikTok.
So, How Did Squidward Die? The top hit implies that this imaginary octopus committed suicide with a shotgun in an episode of SpongeBob SquarePants called “Squidward’s Suicide,” which has since been deemed unairable.
Creepypasta, a website that features unusual and bizarre stuff rather than actual pasta, was the catalyst.
Essentially, these are urban stories that center around horror themes and are widely shared on the internet. In most cases, these are shorter, user-created paranormal stories with the express purpose of scaring readers.
This tragic tale of Squidward was likely penned by an anonymous user of the /x/paranormal subreddit on the popular online forum 7chan.
The intern at Nickelodeon remembers being made to watch the episode “Fear of the Krabby Patties” with the rest of the staff.
Squidward’s Suicide was the actual title. Despite this, animators continued working on the tale since they thought it was a dark comedy.
What’s In The Trending Squidward Video
It’s great to be afraid and have other people share their fears with you, so I’ll tell you. During the course of the video:
At the top of the episode, we see the title “Squidward’s Suicide” and then a pan of Squidward playing the clarinet poorly.
Moments later, he hears SpongeBob and Patrick giggling outside his house. Squidward tells them to remain quiet since he’s practicing for a concert that ends up being a disaster.
But as the crowd blasted his terrible performance, everyone, including SpongeBob and Patrick, appeared to have red eyes, as if they had been crying for two hours straight.
We see a distraught Squidward in his chamber, his head down on his knees as he weeps for shame. This wasn’t Squidward’s cries, but rather the cries or screams of a ghost.
Finally, Squidward’s face is shown to the camera. And I can’t say for sure if the videographer lost their mind or not. Alternatively, if there was a glitch in the video feed at the time. But then things started to happen in the background and the video sped up to an extreme.
When the yelling finally stops, Squidward is shown to be holding a shotgun to his mouth. I’m not sure if I heard correctly, but a deep voice screamed “Do it!” from off-screen.
Then there was a huge explosion. Seconds later, Squidward commits suicide, and the clip ends with a wide shot of his body.
The person who filmed this terrifying video appears to be dealing with some traumatic issues, and I’m just curious as to how he’s doing.
