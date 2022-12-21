How Did Whitney Houston Die: What Were Her Last Words?

How Did Whitney Houston Die: Whitney Houston’s distinctive voice and career, which she abruptly and tragically left behind, had a significant impact on the music business.
The singer, dubbed “The Voice,” was well-known for her strong vocal prowess, which brought her numerous honors both during her lifetime and even after her passing. But she also became as well-known for her drug use and turbulent private life as she was for her singing.
Houston passed away on February 11, 2012, the day before the Grammy Awards, shocking the music industry and the entire world. The singer’s 18-year-old daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown was left behind after she unintentionally drowned in a hotel room.
The full story of her unexpected demise and the legacy she left behind are provided here.
Contents
How Did Whitney Houston Die
According to the 42-page report compiled by the coroner, Houston’s death was determined to be the result of unintentional drowning, with heart disease and cocaine use serving as contributory causes.
According to the findings of the toxicology investigation, “cocaine and metabolites” were responsible for her passing. Marijuana, the anti-anxiety medicine Xanax, the allergy medication Benadryl, and the muscle relaxant Flexeril were some of the other chemicals that were discovered in her body; however, none of these substances played a role in her passing.
“There was water detected in her lungs that indicated to us that she was alive when she was immersed underwater,” Los Angeles County chief coroner Craig Harvey said at the time to PEOPLE.
“This indicated to us that she was alive when she was submerged underwater.” “According to the results of our tests, the amount of cocaine present was not necessary at a level that would be considered fatal. However, her death was made more difficult by her long-term cocaine usage as well as heart illness.”
Coroner assistant chief Ed Winter discussed two possible explanations for the circumstances surrounding her passing with PEOPLE, which are as follows: “It’s possible that the cocaine intoxication caused her to pass out first, or that she could have suffered a heart attack and then drowned. Both scenarios are possible. It is most likely either of those two possibilities.”
Where Did Whitney Houston Die
Within Suite 434 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, Houston was discovered lifeless and immersed in her bathtub. The location was Beverly Hills, California.
When the singer’s mother, Cissy Houston, called at 3:15, the performer gave the impression that she was doing well. When the singer’s assistant went to check on her at 3:43 p.m., she discovered that the singer was unconscious in the bathroom. The assistant then alerted the hotel security staff.
Officers from the police department, who were already present at the hotel in preparation for Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy Awards celebration that evening, did not enter her suite until two minutes later. Before she was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m., officials attempted to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Houston.
What Were Whitney Houston Last Words
On February 11, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Houston spoke on the phone with her mother. This conversation took place just 40 minutes before Houston was confirmed dead in her hotel room. Cissy Houston has not disclosed the details of the contract, but she has stated that her daughter appeared to be in good health following the conversation.
Houston paid a visit to singers Brandy and Monica with Clive Davis during their rehearsals for the music executive’s celebration on February 11.
This occurred two days before Houston passed away on February 9th. Later on that day, Houston performed her final public performance, singing “Jesus Loves Me” on stage with Kelly Price in Hollywood at a pre-Grammys celebration. This was Houston’s final appearance before the public.
How Did The Public React To Whitney Houston Death
Her death shocked the public as well as music fans all around the world. When word of the singer’s passing spread, it made the front page of newspapers and received extensive coverage.
On the evening of February 11, Houston’s body remained inside the Beverly Hilton hotel until 12:45 a.m., but Davis, the singer’s friend, and mentor continued to host his pre-Grammy celebration there.
He gave an homage to Houston at the event’s beginning: “You have all by this point heard the unspeakably awful news of the passing of our dear Whitney. In front of so many of my close friends, I don’t have to hide my feelings.”
The Grammy-winning artist continued, “The loss of someone who meant a great deal to me for a long time has left me feeling utterly crushed. Whitney had a contagious energy. Even though she wasn’t supposed to perform tonight, she was really looking forward to it. Whitney was a stunning individual with unrivaled potential.
She performed here countless times over the years, always with a majestic presence that graced the stage. Simply put, Whitney’s family requested that we continue, and Whitney would have wanted the music to continue.”
Numerous Houston’s friends and coworkers paid tribute to the late singer in the days following her passing. Mariah Carey commented on Twitter that “She will never be forgotten as one of the greatest voices to ever grace the earth.”
“Whitney was THE VOICE in my eyes. Every time she sang, we got to hear a little bit of God. The gift of her weighs heavily on the spirit, which is appreciative “Oprah Winfrey stated. Toni Braxton, Smokey Robinson, Tony Bennett, and other celebrities also offered their support.
In Newark, New Jersey, where the singer performed as a little child in the choir, the artist’s burial was held on February 19. Alicia Keys sang an emotional rendition of “Send Me An Angel” at the funeral, and Stevie Wonder admitted to the mourners that he “had a little crush on Whitney” before delivering one of her favorite songs, “Ribbon in the Sky.”
Read More: