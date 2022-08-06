How Many Vaccine Doses Does Your County Have for Monkeypox in California?

Roman MartinDaily news

The epidemic of monkeypox has prompted California and the federal government to declare a state of emergency. In comparison to our last virus-related public health disaster, there is a sliver of good news: a vaccine has already been developed.

Unfortunately, there are not currently enough dosages to go around. Clinics in big cities such as San Francisco have reported that they have not received enough of the two-dose JYNNEOS vaccine to fulfill demand, and some have had to discontinue administering the second dose to ensure availability of the first dose.

The White House stated that more than 1.1 million doses have been made available. Approximately 110,00 of these doses have been allotted to California, according to data from the state’s department of public health.

Los Angeles receives its allotment of JYNNEOS vaccination directly from the CDC. The remainder is provided by the California Department of Public Health.

Los Angeles and San Francisco have collectively received almost 65,000 treatments. Remember that, because the vaccine requires two doses for full immunization, only half as many persons can be immunized with this number of doses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises those interested in receiving the monkeypox vaccine to inquire with their physician or local health authority about the availability of doses in their area. For other Californians, not a single dose has yet been allocated to their county.

Here is the number of dosages in your county, as reported by the CDPH:

County (or city) jurisdiction Doses allocated Doses distributed
Alameda 5,429 2,228
Alpine 0 0
Amador 0 0
Berkeley 1,303 719
Butte 20 20
Calaveras 0 0
Colusa 0 0
Contra Costa 1,903 1,134
Del Norte 0 0
El Dorado 40 20
Fresno 430 160
Glenn 0 0
Humboldt 26 26
Imperial 40 40
Inyo 0 0
Kern 884 464
Kings 20 20
Lake 10 10
Lassen 0 0
Los Angeles 43,282 43,282
Madera 20 20
Marin 226 204
Mariposa 0 0
Mendocino 36 36
Merced 40 20
Modoc 0 0
Mono 0 0
Monterey 418 306
Napa 160 70
Nevada 30 30
Orange 2,833 2,060
Placer 171 61
Plumas 0 0
Riverside 4,634 3,514
Sacramento 4,915 3,198
San Benito 20 20
San Bernardino 1,329 508
San Diego 5,070 3,987
San Francisco 22,508 11,772
San Joaquin 712 230
San Luis Obispo 20 20
San Mateo 1,332 672
Santa Barbara 40 40
Santa Clara 4,564 2,410
Santa Cruz 784 594
Shasta 47 47
Sierra 0 0
Siskiyou 0 0
Solano 1,183 717
Sonoma 1,008 820
Stanislaus 282 88
Sutter 0 0
Tehama 0 0
Trinity 0 0
Tulare 176 106
Tuolumne 0 0
Ventura 364 106
Yolo 20 20
Yuba 0 0

According to the CDC, over 800 cases of monkeypox have been reported in California.

Public health experts have developed a sense of urgency due to the rapid spread of the virus and the limited supply of the vaccine.

As a preventative strategy, the doses, administered 28 days apart, are currently administered to people shortly after they believe they have been exposed.

Robert Califf, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, stated that regulators are examining a strategy that would allow health practitioners to vaccinate up to five patients with each vial of Jynneos, rather than just one.

A decision sanctioning this strategy might be made “within days,” according to Califf.

However, experts have recognized that they are still gathering data on the effectiveness of the standard administration of one or two full doses against the outbreak.

Read More:

Related Posts

McKinney fire

At Least 132 Buildings were Destroyed by California’s Worst Fire of the Year, The McKinney Fire

August 6, 2022
Legionnaires Disease Outbreak in Napa County, California, Kills One and Sickens 11

Legionnaires Disease Outbreak in Napa County, California, Kills One and Sickens 11

August 5, 2022
5 People, Including A Baby, Die in a Fiery Crash in Southern California

5 People, Including A Baby, Die in a Fiery Crash in Southern California

August 5, 2022
Economic Downturn

Is California Headed For an Economic Downturn?

August 4, 2022
MonkeyPox

What Every Californian Should Know About the MonkeyPox

August 4, 2022
Death Toll Rises

Death Toll Rises to 4 in Northern California McKinney Fire

August 3, 2022

About Roman Martin

View all posts by Roman Martin →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.