How Many Vaccine Doses Does Your County Have for Monkeypox in California?

The epidemic of monkeypox has prompted California and the federal government to declare a state of emergency. In comparison to our last virus-related public health disaster, there is a sliver of good news: a vaccine has already been developed.
Unfortunately, there are not currently enough dosages to go around. Clinics in big cities such as San Francisco have reported that they have not received enough of the two-dose JYNNEOS vaccine to fulfill demand, and some have had to discontinue administering the second dose to ensure availability of the first dose.
The White House stated that more than 1.1 million doses have been made available. Approximately 110,00 of these doses have been allotted to California, according to data from the state’s department of public health.
Los Angeles receives its allotment of JYNNEOS vaccination directly from the CDC. The remainder is provided by the California Department of Public Health.
Los Angeles and San Francisco have collectively received almost 65,000 treatments. Remember that, because the vaccine requires two doses for full immunization, only half as many persons can be immunized with this number of doses.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises those interested in receiving the monkeypox vaccine to inquire with their physician or local health authority about the availability of doses in their area. For other Californians, not a single dose has yet been allocated to their county.
Here is the number of dosages in your county, as reported by the CDPH:
|County (or city) jurisdiction
|Doses allocated
|Doses distributed
|Alameda
|5,429
|2,228
|Alpine
|0
|0
|Amador
|0
|0
|Berkeley
|1,303
|719
|Butte
|20
|20
|Calaveras
|0
|0
|Colusa
|0
|0
|Contra Costa
|1,903
|1,134
|Del Norte
|0
|0
|El Dorado
|40
|20
|Fresno
|430
|160
|Glenn
|0
|0
|Humboldt
|26
|26
|Imperial
|40
|40
|Inyo
|0
|0
|Kern
|884
|464
|Kings
|20
|20
|Lake
|10
|10
|Lassen
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|43,282
|43,282
|Madera
|20
|20
|Marin
|226
|204
|Mariposa
|0
|0
|Mendocino
|36
|36
|Merced
|40
|20
|Modoc
|0
|0
|Mono
|0
|0
|Monterey
|418
|306
|Napa
|160
|70
|Nevada
|30
|30
|Orange
|2,833
|2,060
|Placer
|171
|61
|Plumas
|0
|0
|Riverside
|4,634
|3,514
|Sacramento
|4,915
|3,198
|San Benito
|20
|20
|San Bernardino
|1,329
|508
|San Diego
|5,070
|3,987
|San Francisco
|22,508
|11,772
|San Joaquin
|712
|230
|San Luis Obispo
|20
|20
|San Mateo
|1,332
|672
|Santa Barbara
|40
|40
|Santa Clara
|4,564
|2,410
|Santa Cruz
|784
|594
|Shasta
|47
|47
|Sierra
|0
|0
|Siskiyou
|0
|0
|Solano
|1,183
|717
|Sonoma
|1,008
|820
|Stanislaus
|282
|88
|Sutter
|0
|0
|Tehama
|0
|0
|Trinity
|0
|0
|Tulare
|176
|106
|Tuolumne
|0
|0
|Ventura
|364
|106
|Yolo
|20
|20
|Yuba
|0
|0
According to the CDC, over 800 cases of monkeypox have been reported in California.
Public health experts have developed a sense of urgency due to the rapid spread of the virus and the limited supply of the vaccine.
As a preventative strategy, the doses, administered 28 days apart, are currently administered to people shortly after they believe they have been exposed.
Robert Califf, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, stated that regulators are examining a strategy that would allow health practitioners to vaccinate up to five patients with each vial of Jynneos, rather than just one.
A decision sanctioning this strategy might be made “within days,” according to Califf.
However, experts have recognized that they are still gathering data on the effectiveness of the standard administration of one or two full doses against the outbreak.
Read More: