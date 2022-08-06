How Many Vaccine Doses Does Your County Have for Monkeypox in California?

The epidemic of monkeypox has prompted California and the federal government to declare a state of emergency. In comparison to our last virus-related public health disaster, there is a sliver of good news: a vaccine has already been developed.

Unfortunately, there are not currently enough dosages to go around. Clinics in big cities such as San Francisco have reported that they have not received enough of the two-dose JYNNEOS vaccine to fulfill demand, and some have had to discontinue administering the second dose to ensure availability of the first dose.

The White House stated that more than 1.1 million doses have been made available. Approximately 110,00 of these doses have been allotted to California, according to data from the state’s department of public health.

Los Angeles receives its allotment of JYNNEOS vaccination directly from the CDC. The remainder is provided by the California Department of Public Health.

Los Angeles and San Francisco have collectively received almost 65,000 treatments. Remember that, because the vaccine requires two doses for full immunization, only half as many persons can be immunized with this number of doses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises those interested in receiving the monkeypox vaccine to inquire with their physician or local health authority about the availability of doses in their area. For other Californians, not a single dose has yet been allocated to their county.

Here is the number of dosages in your county, as reported by the CDPH:

County (or city) jurisdiction Doses allocated Doses distributed Alameda 5,429 2,228 Alpine 0 0 Amador 0 0 Berkeley 1,303 719 Butte 20 20 Calaveras 0 0 Colusa 0 0 Contra Costa 1,903 1,134 Del Norte 0 0 El Dorado 40 20 Fresno 430 160 Glenn 0 0 Humboldt 26 26 Imperial 40 40 Inyo 0 0 Kern 884 464 Kings 20 20 Lake 10 10 Lassen 0 0 Los Angeles 43,282 43,282 Madera 20 20 Marin 226 204 Mariposa 0 0 Mendocino 36 36 Merced 40 20 Modoc 0 0 Mono 0 0 Monterey 418 306 Napa 160 70 Nevada 30 30 Orange 2,833 2,060 Placer 171 61 Plumas 0 0 Riverside 4,634 3,514 Sacramento 4,915 3,198 San Benito 20 20 San Bernardino 1,329 508 San Diego 5,070 3,987 San Francisco 22,508 11,772 San Joaquin 712 230 San Luis Obispo 20 20 San Mateo 1,332 672 Santa Barbara 40 40 Santa Clara 4,564 2,410 Santa Cruz 784 594 Shasta 47 47 Sierra 0 0 Siskiyou 0 0 Solano 1,183 717 Sonoma 1,008 820 Stanislaus 282 88 Sutter 0 0 Tehama 0 0 Trinity 0 0 Tulare 176 106 Tuolumne 0 0 Ventura 364 106 Yolo 20 20 Yuba 0 0

According to the CDC, over 800 cases of monkeypox have been reported in California.

Public health experts have developed a sense of urgency due to the rapid spread of the virus and the limited supply of the vaccine.

As a preventative strategy, the doses, administered 28 days apart, are currently administered to people shortly after they believe they have been exposed.

Robert Califf, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, stated that regulators are examining a strategy that would allow health practitioners to vaccinate up to five patients with each vial of Jynneos, rather than just one.

A decision sanctioning this strategy might be made “within days,” according to Califf.

However, experts have recognized that they are still gathering data on the effectiveness of the standard administration of one or two full doses against the outbreak.

