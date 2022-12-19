How Old Is Di Maria In 2022: How Argentina’s Lionel Messi And Angel Di Maria’s Two Rapid Goals In The First Half Of Fifa World Cup Final Shocked France

It is reported that di Maria’s doctor encouraged him to start playing football as a way to channel his boundless energy. Let’s dig deep into How Old Is Di Maria?
At age seven he entered the youth academy of the local club, and at age thirteen he transferred to the youth academy of Rosario Central. He made his professional debut at age 17 when he was a member of the first-team squad.
He made the switch to Europe that summer after appearing in the 2007 FIFA U-20 World Cup and signing with Benfica.
Who Is Di Maria?
It’s estimated that Argentine professional footballer ngel di Maria has amassed a net worth of $18 million. Born on February 14, 1988, in Rosario, Argentina, Angel di Maria is of Italian descent. He’s the team’s winger.
The boy’s doctor suggested that his parents allow him to participate in sports so that he might expend some of his boundless energy, and so ngel began playing football. He began practicing at the local club’s youth program when he was 7 but switched to Rosario Central when he was 13.
As a 17-year-old, he was promoted to the team’s starting lineup. Great European soccer clubs began taking notice of the player within a few years. He was about to sign a contract with the Russian Rubin before the deal fell through at the last second.
Source: TheSportslite
Thus, the footballer signed with SL Benfica for a relatively little fee. As a member of the Argentine national team in 2008, di Mara won an Olympic gold medal. He finally got his chance to shine at the Olympics, and he took advantage of it by scoring a game-winning goal.
He joined the ranks of Real Madrid’s legendary roster after being acquired by the club in 2010. He spent two years with the team, playing 50 total games. Over the course of his career, he participated in over 230 games spanning from the Argentine championship’s second division all the way up to the Olympics.
He scored several game-winning goals for his club and others that proved decisive in deciding games. On August 26, 2014, Manchester United signed ngel di Mara to a five-year contract for what was apparently the largest fee ever paid by a British team and the fifth most expensive move in history. Let’s dig deep into How Old Is Di Maria?
How Old Is Di Maria?
Di Maria was born on February 14, 1988, in the city of Rosario, Argentina. His birth date indicates that he is 34 years old in the year 2022. Nationality: He was born in Argentina. He is 178 cm tall, or 5 feet 10 inches tall.
In 2008, Angel Di Maria made his debut for Argentina’s national team. Since his debut on December 9, 2022, he has played 128 games and scored 27 goals for his country.
Where Is Di Maria Now?
Di Maria has played for multiple teams, like every other footballer. However, his importance to the club was diminished by the arrival of Lionel Messi from Argentina after the French champions left PSG and decided not to renew his contract last season.
Di Maria was released by Paris Saint-German, a Serie A club, at the conclusion of the season. After being released, he was transferred to Juventus. Di Maria announced his new deal on social media, which will keep him employed until June 30, 2023.
As a result of a muscular overload injury in his left foot, he was, unfortunately, unable to participate in the FIFA World Cup.
Personal Life Of Di Maria
On February 14, 1988, Di Maria was born to Miguel di Maria and Diana Hernandez. His parents had a few kids, and he was one among them.
Vanesa and Evelyn are Dia Maria’s sisters. As a result of his family’s financial situation, he helped provide for his two sisters and their parents by working at a nearby coal yard.
Di Maria has a husband and wife. He married Jorgelina Cardoso in 2011. The couple now has two young ladies to love: Mia and Pia.
Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria scored to put Argentina up 2-0 over France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final before halftime. Above left, Angel Di Maria of Argentina erupts in joy after scoring his team’s second goal (AP) Angel Di Maria of Argentina, top left, celebrates his team’s second goal (AP)
Lionel Messi, captain of Argentina, continued his scoring spree at the 2018 World Cup on Sunday by opening the scoring in the championship game against France at the Lusail Stadium. Messi, one of the greatest players of all time, has already announced that the World Cup in 2022 will be his last.
Messi, Argentina’s icon, led the team’s attack in the first half of the blockbuster final matchup at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In the 23rd minute, veteran winger Angel Di Maria was taken down by Ousmane Dembele.
To give Argentina a 1-0 lead against France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 championship game, Messi converted a penalty kick in the first half.
