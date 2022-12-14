How Old Is Veronica From 90 Day Fiance: Is She Datin Her Co-Star’s Son?

After appearing in the third season of 90 Day: The Single Life, fans of 90 Day Fiancé are wondering how old Veronica Rodriguez is and what she does for a living. Let’s dig deep into How Old Is Veronica From 90 Day Fiance.
The reality TV career of the North Carolina native got her start when she was paired with Tim Malcolm on the third season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.
After a traumatic first marriage to her baby daddy, Veronica has been with Tim for over seven years. Veronica’s presence cast doubt on Tim’s relationship with his new girlfriend Jeniffer Tarazona, but she has always insisted that they are simply friends who prefer not to date.
Both of Veronica’s parents are Cuban, although they raised her in Miami. Veronica’s family immigrated to the United States 90 years ago in search of political and social freedom. The Celebrity fiance is Hispanic and originally from Cuba, Veronica is of Cuban descent.
She had an early pregnancy, and her strict family quickly married her off to her boyfriend. Since Veronica’s husband was accepted to law school in Charlotte, the couple uprooted and moved there. Veronica may have made a mistake leaving her unfaithful ex-husband behind in their home state.
Moreover, he was uninterested in helping out with their daughter, Chloe. A month after divorcing her husband, Veronica met Tim, the most gorgeous man in the bar, and kissed him.
Who Is Veronica From 90 Day Fiance?
Earning mama! Star of 90 Day Fiancé Veronica Rodriguez and her ex-husband Tim Malcolm is returning to television screens to capture her love life in the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life, because of their witty remarks on 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk.
The single mother’s pay at her corporate work demonstrates that she is a hustler regardless of her reality TV stardom. Read on to find out everything we know about Veronica’s wealth, offspring, and more!
According to her LinkedIn page, Veronica is the lead sourcing manager at Equitable, but she does not yet have a publicized net worth.
Glassdoor claims that her pay is between $113,647 and $128,972 per year.
The 90 Day Fiancé also has a sizable social media following of 263,000 on Instagram and generates money as a social media influencer, collaborating with a wide range of fashion and wellness brands.
Veronica not only earns money from her roles in the 90 Day Fiancé series, but also from the unique films she creates on Cameo.
The reality star revealed that 90 Day Fiancé cast member Veronica is Mensa, clever, and affluent in a recent comment by her pal Tim on Reddit user u/*az6700’s post. Tim said, “Veronica has a terrific job, and her net worth is now larger than mine ever was. Actually, I think Veronica negotiates million-dollar contracts for a living.” Let’s dig deep into How Old Is Veronica From 90 Day Fiance.
How Old Is Veronica From 90 Day Fiance?
When Veronica, who is famous for her roles on reality television, fell pregnant with her daughter Chloe, she was just 20 years old. Chloe had her 16th birthday, sometimes known as her “sweet 16,” this past month.
Tim was 28 years old at the time that Veronica first met him, and Veronica was 23 years old. Veronica revealed towards the beginning of the third season of 90 Days: The Single Life that she was 36 years old at the time that the episode was shot.
According to the information provided in Veronica’s IMDB biography, she was born on August 11, 1985. This indicates that Veronica is currently 37 years old at the present time.
Who Is Veronica Rodriguez Dating?
This is the beginning of a fresh and mysterious love! Characteristics of a 90-Day Fiancé Veronica Rodriguez is seeing Jamal Menzies, son of her franchise co-star Kim Menzies.
Veronica, 37, said of Jamal, 27, during Monday, December 12’s part 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life season 3 tell-all, “[I’m dating] somebody who I met kind of casually and I didn’t expect it to go anywhere but we just really, really struck off.”
The reality star detailed the origins of their relationship. I saw a glimpse of him in Kim’s season’s confessional. I was planning a trip to San Diego and remembered that he had once lived there, so I messaged him to ask, “Is there anything, in particular, I should make a point of seeing?” “I’ll be in San Diego,” he continued, “and I’ll take you out to dinner if you like.”
Veronica’s ex-boyfriend, Tim Malcolm, gave his opinion on the relationship dynamic after the couple announced they are in an open relationship.
She isn’t ready to tell him, “Hey, you’ve got to get rid of the other girls,” but she is thinking about it. I find it hard to believe that you have sunk to such a low point as to believe you don’t deserve a man who will treat you like a goddess. This makes me sad,” he said throughout the show.
Part of Tim’s plot on the 2019 installment of the 90-Day Fiancé franchise, Veronica makes her first appearance as a character. In the September premiere of season three of The Single Life, she said that she and Tim, 42, had broken up because Tim was “consumed by his business.”
