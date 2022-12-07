How Old Was Macaulay Culkin In Home Alone: How Old Is The Kevin From Home Alone Now?

How Old Was Macaulay Culkin In Home Alone: In the 1990s, many independent films with small budgets began to be distributed internationally. Famous film titles might have been familiar to you if you had access to a video cassette recorder (VCR).
Macaulay Culkin’s portrayal of Kevin Macalister in the holiday classic Home Alone with a gang of neighborhood crooks was one such film. I’m curious as to what you think Kevin was up to while filming the movie. Find out how old Macaulay Culkin was when he starred in Home Alone, and how old he is now.
It’s possible that you were impressed by the acting in any of the Home Alone films. Kevin, the film’s protagonist, is a talented actor who delivers numerous hilarious one-liners. How old was Kevin, though, when the original Home Alone movie premiered?
Contents
Who Is Macaulay Culkin
New York-born actor Macaulay Culkin has an $18 million net worth. After starring in several early 90s hits, including “Home Alone,” he became famous. At his peak, Culkin was one of the highest-paid and most powerful children and adult actors in Hollywood.
At his peak, Culkin was one of the highest-paid and most powerful children and adult actors in Hollywood. After a hiatus in the late 1990s and early 2000s, he has returned to acting in television, film, and independent films.
Source: Us Weekly
Over the years, dozens of tabloid stories about Macaulay have been false. He’s a normal adult who lives his life privately away from Hollywood and magazine front pages, but the media can’t seem to grasp that. Macaulay, aka Mac, is often defended by childhood friend Seth Green.
On Marc Maron’s podcast, Green said Mac doesn’t care what the media says about him. With millions in the bank, Mac seems content to live a quiet life.
Between 1989 and 1994, Culkin earned $23.5 million, which is equivalent to $40 million today.
- Uncle Buck (1989): $40 thousand
- Home Alone (1990): $100 thousand
- My Girl (1991): $1 million
- Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992): $4.5 million
- The Good Son (1993): $1.5 million
- Getting Even with Dad (1994): $8 million
- Ri¢hie Ri¢h (1994): $8 million
Total: $23.5 million
Earning $23.5 million between 1989 and 1994 is equivalent to $40 million today after inflation.
What Is The Plot Of Home Alone
The night before their Christmas in Paris, the McCallisters assemble at Peter and Kate’s Chicago suburb house. Older brothers and cousins tease Kevin, Peter, and Kate’s youngest son. After a brief fight with his older brother Buzz, Kate sends Kevin to the attic for ruining supper.
Kevin blames his mother for letting his family pick on him and hopes they would disappear. Heavy gusts knock off the power, leading the family to oversleep. Kevin gets lost amid the airport rush.
Kevin is disappointed to see his family gone on Christmas Day, but Kate returns and they reconcile. The family returns after waiting in Paris for a direct trip to Chicago.
Peter finds Harry’s knocked-out gold tooth, but Kevin remains mute about his interaction with Harry and Marv. Kevin watches Marley reunite with his son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter. Marley waves at Kevin.
How Old Was Macaulay Culkin In Home Alone
Culkin was 10 years old in Home Alone Part 1. Culkin shot to stardom after reuniting with Candy and Home Alone director John Hughes for the 1990 film. The movie follows the McCallister family as they spend the holidays in the City of Light. As a result, Kevin McCallister is left behind in Chicago.
Kevin, still adjusting to life without his parents, learns that robbers Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv are on their way to his house to steal his valuables. He installs numerous traps around his home as a deterrent to would-be burglars.
Kevin (Culkin) claims to be eight years old in the film, but Culkin (then ten) portrayed the role. Kieran appeared in Home Alone as well. Kevin’s cousin Fuller McCallister was played by him.
The young actor who played Kevin McAllister in the third Home Alone film was 16 at the time production began. However, Macaulay Culkin was noticeably absent from the last installment. After realizing he was getting too old to play Kevin, Culkin moved on to other roles.
Compared to the first two films, the third one underperformed. Overall, it was a success, bringing in $79 million while costing only $32 million to produce. Similar to its predecessors, this film does not open with a Christmas scene, but rather with a reference to January 8. It’s worth noting that the film had a cast of new actors playing new roles inside the same tale.
You May Also Like: