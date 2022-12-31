How Old Was Natalie Portman In Star Wars: Natalie Portman Plays Padmé In Star Wars

Before the catastrophe of The Rise of Skywalker, I would have said that the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy was the most contentious among fans. Let’s find out How Old Was Natalie Portman In Star Wars?
It illustrates that a good plot can overcome acting and production flaws. However, those disparities were huge.
The sequence in The Revenge of the Sith where Anakin and Padmé glance at each other across Coruscant, he from the Jedi Temple he would destroy and she from her apartment, is hauntingly beautiful. Still, Jar Jar Binks’ “Uh, mega huge da Force” haunts me. So, a mixed bag.
The Prequel Trilogy gave us legendary characters played by iconic actors. Obi-Wan Kenobi is the first to spring to mind, and the buzz around the soon-to-be-released series is proof that we have never gone past that “Hello, there.” Master Mace Windu, played by Samuel L. Jackson, was so badass he had his own lightsaber hue.
Natalie Portman plays Padmé Amidala—Queen Naberrie of Naboo—in all three Prequel movies. While her portrayal is not without criticism—Why is she dying of a broken heart when there could have been one million reasons that made more sense? why—crucial it’s to the tale.
Padmé’s “So this is how liberty dies, with thundering acclaim” still gives me goosebumps.
Natalie was young when she played Padmé, but this enormous tale was clearly a career turning point. How Old Was Natalie Portman In Star Wars?
Who Is Natalie Portman?
American-born Israeli actress Natalie Portman has a net worth of $90 million. Starring in movies since she was a youngster, Natalie Portman has risen to the top ranks of Hollywood’s most recognizable female actors.
She was able to make a smooth transition from kid to adult roles in the 2000s, and her many performances since then have earned her a slew of accolades. She has a salary that puts her in the top tier of actresses worldwide.
Natalie Portman, undoubtedly, is the complete package. She has everything any Hollywood actress could want: looks, intelligence, a hunky husband, a newborn kid, and a career that is the envy of the industry.
She shot to fame at the age of 10 with her role in “The Professional,” also known as “Leon,” and has since gone on to have a hugely successful career in a wide variety of films. She has acted in films like “Heat,” “Everyone Says I Love You,” and “The Star Wars Prequels.”
How Old Was Natalie Portman In Star Wars?
Natalie Portman was only 16 when she filmed The Phantom Menace. Released the year she graduated from high school in 1999, the film was one of her first major motion pictures.
Natalie worked on the final two Star Wars prequels but was unable to attend the premiere because she was studying for her high school finals, which would have put her in good standing to attend Harvard University.
Natalie Portman as Padmé
Natalie Portman has been acting for quite some time, but the Star Wars films were her first major feature. She had previously only appeared in supporting roles, like in Heat, when she played the suicidal daughter of Al Pacino.
Portman, who hadn’t seen any of the films in the trilogy before she was cast, caught up on them all so she could better understand the era in which she would be working.
Portman was supposed to play Queen Padmé Amidala, Anikan Skywalker’s potential love interest. Portman had to perfect a British accent in order to communicate with Padmé, who used one.
She did this by studying the linguistic patterns of famous actresses like Audrey Hepburn, Lauren Bacall, and Katharine Hepburn. Learning these accents benefited her not just in her part as Padmé, but also in subsequent roles.
She was a pretty skilled performer for her age (16) but she had a tough time during the production of The Phantom Menace. The whole process of filming for effects had thrown her off, as she was not accustomed to it.
She was still in high school, which added an extra layer of pressure to the scenario. Actually, Portman had to put off seeing the premiere of Episode I: The Phantom Menace so she could cram for her finals in high school.
Perhaps it was for the best that she was unable to attend the premiere, as the picture received mixed reviews from critics.
