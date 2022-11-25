How Old Was Tom Cruise In Top Gun: How Old Was The Actor When He Filmed His First Movie?

How Old Was Tom Cruise In Top Gun: Tom Cruise has been a movie star since he was a child, but how old was he when he starred in the 1986 version of Top Gun? Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 film, has reignited interest in the actor and his impressive filmography.
It’s nice to see Tom Cruise still doing what he loves, but it’s easy to forget how young he was when he first gained fame.
At the young age of 18, Tom Cruise stepped into the acting world. Like most new actors, he had to start with bit parts. In 1983, he was a part of the ensemble cast in The Outsiders, but it wasn’t until he took the lead in the film Risky Business that his career took off.
After starring in the first Top Gun in 1986, his fame was assured. The film followed the students and faculty of the Navy’s fighter pilot training program, TOPGUN. Alongside Val Kilmer as Iceman and Anthony Edwards as Maverick’s right-hand man Goose, Tom Cruise stars as the reckless adrenaline junkie Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.
The film included numerous aerial feats, a tragic love story, and a number of timeless melodies. The film’s viewers and reviewers were so impressed by his performance that they demanded more of him on the silver screen.
Tom Cruise has gone on to become one of the most acclaimed performers of all time, with roles in films including Jerry McGuire, Born on the Fourth of July, and the Mission: Impossible series.
Who Is Tom Cruise
As an American actor and producer, Tom Cruise has amassed a net worth of $600 million. Tom Cruise is widely recognized as one of Hollywood’s top names after starring in dozens of box office hits over the course of three decades.
In addition to being one of the world’s highest-paid celebrities, he is also one of the wealthiest. To date, $9.5 billion has been made from Tom Cruise films around the world. However, it’s worth noting that throughout the majority of his career, none of Tom’s movies made more than $1 billion.
Before the sixth month of 2022, his highest-grossing film was 2018’s “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” which earned $800 million worldwide. After the weekend of June 25/26, 2022, “Top Gun: Maverick” helped Tom cross the $1 billion threshold.
What Is Top Gun
Tony Scott was the director of the 1986 movie Top Gun. Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer were the producers, and Paramount Pictures was in charge of putting the movie out in theaters. The article “Top Guns” by Ehud Yonay in California magazine three years before inspired the screenplay by Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr.
It stars Tom Cruise as Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a naval aviator on the USS Enterprise. He and his radar intercept officer, Lieutenant (junior grade) Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards), train in the US Navy’s Fighter Weapons School (Top Gun) in San Diego. In supporting, roles are Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, and Tom Skerritt.
Top Gun came out in 1986.
Film critics gave the film mixed reviews, although its visual effects and soundtrack were praised. 45 percent more cinemas showed it four weeks after its release. The picture grossed $357 million globally on a $15 million budget despite mixed reviews.
Top Gun was 1986’s top domestic film. The film’s popularity prompted a 2013 IMAX 3D re-release. In addition, the film’s music has become one of the most popular, attaining 9 Platinum certifications. The film won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for Berlin’s “Take My Breath Away.”
The US Library of Congress designated the film for the National Film Registry in 2015, calling it “culturally, historically, or aesthetically important.” Top Gun: Maverick, released 36 years later on May 27, 2022, outperformed the original critically and commercially.
How Old Was Tom Cruise In Top Gun
How Old Was Tom Cruise In Top Gun? At the time of the release of the original Top Gun in 1986, Tom, now 59, was only 24 years old. It was, in fact, one of the films that catapulted Cruise to stardom.
When it originally premiered in theatres, the film had captivated a large audience. Fans still adore it, even after all these years. In 2021, Paramount re-released the films in theatres to pay tribute to the films’ storied history.
There were probably a few who went to the theatre specifically to see the film a second time. Now that there will be a follow-up, fans can’t wait to see what they have in store for them.
