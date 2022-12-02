How Old Was Yoda When He Died: Why Is The Age Of Jedi Master Topic Of Debate?

How Old Was Yoda When He Died: Star Wars fans have loved Yoda since the first trilogy’s 1980 debut. The audience was astonished to learn that the small old man was the great Jedi master Obi-Wan had been talking about before.
Yoda’s mystique has endured throughout Star Wars expansion. Yoda’s planet and species are unknown.
Yaddle and Grogu in the new Mandalorian TV show were his last appearances. We know little about this odd species, yet their lifespans are long.
The Mandalorian (formerly nicknamed The Child) told us Grogu was 50 years old despite his tender age. The series also references Yoda’s centuries-long life. Yoda died in Return of the Jedi at what age?
How Old Was Yoda When He Died
After failing to defeat Darth Sidious in the fight, Yoda was exiled to Dagobah at the end of Revenge of the Sith and lived for a few more decades there afterward.
Exactly 900 years old, Yoda tells Luke that he is in the final moments of his life in the film Return of the Jedi. He taught Luke the teachings of the Force until it was his turn to do so, and then he and two other former Jedi allies appeared to Luke as Force Ghosts.
Yoda’s Species In ‘Star Wars’ Is Mysterious
Yoda is a little green alien with large ears and his own special way of communicating. Since his introduction in 1980, two other members of his race have been incorporated into Star Wars canon, but that doesn’t mean we’ll learn their names anytime soon.
The Mandalorian gave the world to Grogu, who quickly became known as “Baby Yoda.” The Book of Boba Fett confirms that both this race and Yoda live significantly longer than humans do. Even though Grogu is already 50 years old, he has the immaturity of a kid.
The odds are good that he will have a long and fruitful life, just like Yoda did.
Yoda spent a great deal of time during The High Republic teaching young Jedi trainees like Grogu before he became the Grand Master of the Jedi Order.
To What Age Did Yoda Get To The High Republic
The High Republic, 250 years before The Phantom Menace. Subtracting 36 years from Return of the Jedi’s timeline gives Yoda’s age in Episode 1. At 864 years old, Anakin became a Jedi Knight.
The books and comics feature Yoda in his early 600s, 286 years before his death. His age is likely 460, considering the 150-year time shift in the late 2022 novels. He’s young by species standards and still learning.
Yoda’s Age In Episode VI
Yoda mentions his age several times in the original trilogy. Luke encounters Yoda in The Empire Strikes Back. Yoda claims 800 years of Jedi instruction. In Return of the Jedi, Yoda tells Luke, “When 900 years old you reach, look as good you will not.”
If we believe Yoda, the Jedi Master died in 900. Yoda may have rounded these numbers. What’s a year or two in a nine-century life? Until we discover more about Yoda, we must believe he died at nine hundred years old.
Yoda’s age allusions provide some intriguing details. After all, since Yoda is 900 years old in the original trilogy and has trained Jedi for 800 years, he must have started training his first Jedi about 100 years old. If Grog is 50, he is halfway to becoming a Jedi.
We don’t know how Yoda’s species ages, and we don’t have enough comparisons to tell if he’s particularly gifted. Hopefully, this implies we’ll see Grogu’s first padawan if The Mandalorian lasts 50 seasons!
There Seems To Be Some Disagreement As To How Old Yoda Actually Is
Yoda’s age is a hotly contested topic because the Star Wars timeline is always shifting, especially now that there are Disney Plus episodes that fill in the gaps in continuity between the main movies. Plus, there are countless novels, video games, and other offshoots set in the canon and legendary universes to consider.
As a result, it’s not always easy to keep tabs on how much time has passed, as the sequence of events is apt to change. Age was another factor that wasn’t taken into account when scripting the original films, therefore it was glossed over. Since this is the case, it is one of those details that is open to fan interpretation.
