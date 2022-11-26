How Tall Is Caillou: Caillou, the star of an animated children’s series, would like to welcome you all to the pinnacle of Canadian culture. A recent discovery about the boy, then aged four, sent Twitter into a frenzy. It is now too late to retract some remarks. Certain comments made cannot be undone.
What do you reckon Caillou’s height to be in the photo? The reason is that the response will not only throw you for a loop but also surprise you. The equivalent of getting two things for the price of one!
When Natalie Ziesmer typed in a simple question about Caillou’s stature, she got back a terrifyingly accurate estimate. Natalie then took to Twitter to ask the community for help in solving the mystery.
Who Is Caillou
Caillou, a whiny French-Canadian spoilt brat, is part of The Barney Bunch with Barney, Elmo, Dora the Explorer, Chuck E. Cheese, and the Teletubbies.
He sometimes beats Earnest Johnson and his henchman Fatty Johnson and Algernon Papadopoulos, but he lets them live since his mother urged him to and they begged him not to kill them. Rosie may be snitching on him for no reason, making him a bully.
Unknown. He’s allowed to get upset, according to some. He choked Hal Esposito one time. Despite his parents’ gentle reprimand, he wept and moaned like a baby. That was only one of his many horrific crimes that his parents were bribed to ignore.
He also tied Karen Johnson to a post, helped Clurkicus steal an innocent victim’s soul, and made Colton Williams lose control by spitting on his shoes, causing Williams’ Gang to hunt him. He barely escaped.
Caillou has also been a member of Chaosworld’s left-wing liberation cult, Chaos Eighties, since 2016.
Nightwolf (I suppose it was him) opened a portal to Earth in 2017 to save this bald SOB from Shinnok’s wrath in hell.
How Tall Is Caillou
A Twitter user initially sparked the height debate by conducting a Google search for “Caillou’s height.”
So How Tall Is Caillou? Caillou, age 4, was found to be shockingly tall at 5 feet 11 inches! In metric terms, that converts to roughly 180 centimeters.
Naturally, the idea of a four-year-old being so tall caused a stir on the web.
Fans and critics alike poked fun at Caillou’s budding basketball career and the show’s oddly incongruous theme song.
Each day I grow some more,” Caillou sings in the theme tune, prompting his mother Doris to exclaim, “You’re getting to be a big boy!”
Perhaps Doris is right and Caillou has reached his full adult size.
Unfortunately for fans of the idea of a giant child like Caillou, his incredible height remains unverified.
The show’s writers and producers have never revealed his actual height. Even Google searches have stopped bringing up the supposedly shorter height of 5 feet 11 inches.
However, the outcomes indicate media coverage and online discussion of his equally contested height.
The heights of children’s TV characters have become a somewhat ubiquitous topic of discussion online.
Online trolls once guessed at Peppa Pig’s height, and now it’s happening to him.
Canadian Parents Hate Caillou
Seriously.
Is it due to his whining? Yes. Can you call him a spoiled brat? Yes. What gives his parents that they let him get away with that? For some inexplicable reason, that’s correct.
Many parents have reported sleepless nights due to their children imitating Caillou’s gruesome antics.
Do you remember what happened when Caillou broke his friend’s toe by accident?
Complains to his pal that he isn’t allowed to play with him. And his folks just let him be a kid.
He never faces consequences for his misdeeds. In the history of the world*
It’s hyperbolic, but I do remember hating Caillou as a kid and clicking away from the screen in a fit of wrath whenever it came on.
Regardless, now that you know the truth about why Caillou is a public enemy, you can…
Now is the time to astound and amaze.
