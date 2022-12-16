How to choose a taxidermist

Each year, hunters put in endless hours with the hope of achieving their ultimate goal: taking a trophy animal. In their quest for the Holy Grail, these hunters are willing to invest in high-end backpacks, optics, boots, and firearms.
You need to put as much thought and effort into nominating the best taxidermist as you did into arranging the ultimate hunt, itself. Choosing a taxidermist is a serious endeavour that deserves your undivided attention, and here we provide you with the most important considerations when finding the ideal taxidermy.
Contents
Ask to see their portfolio
You may learn a lot about a taxidermist’s skill level by looking at examples of their taxidermy portfolio. Their attention to detail and their ability to capture the natural form and character of species in their natural habitat. A taxidermist’s portfolio should display a wide range of species in a variety of mounting variations. That way, you know they’ll be able to mount any kind of wildlife you send to them, in the display style of your choosing.
Any reputable taxidermist’s website must portray their work with confidence as well as share their history and introduce their team, these are but a few that is important to notice on any website.
In addition to a taxidermist website, it will be worth your while to visit your nominated taxidermist sometime during your safari expedition, as it is always best to evaluate the taxidermist’s work in person, to tour their facilities as well as meet their team in person. Life-Form Taxidermy always welcomes their prospect as well as return clients to their studio. They understand the importance of client relations and trust.
Pay attention to the craftsmanship
A key tip: carefully focus on trophy eyes, nose, ears, fur, mounting techniques and forms. Don’t hesitate to inspect trophies up close. Attention to detail is a must.
The eyes, for example, must be the correct shape. They must appear relaxed and at ease.
You want your nose to look wet, but not glossy. Perfecting the ears is one of the most challenging aspects of taxidermy.
The fur pattern should closely replicate the living animal’s appearance as possible.
The distinction between a good and a great taxidermist is in the details. A taxidermist may consider themselves successful when a viewer is fooled into thinking a mounted animal is the real deal.
Communicate everything you want with the taxidermist
Once you’ve decided on a taxidermist, you may ask them further screening questions to be sure they’re worth doing business with. Expect a timeframe of several months, if not more than a year, from them.
When it comes to taxidermy, this is par for the course because producing a nice, finished product usually takes several hours. Waiting for a trophy of this caliber is time well spent. The hobby of taxidermy is both expensive and time-consuming.
Making an animal look realistic requires expensive materials. Their commitment to using only premium supplies is a large part of why customers like you are so impressed by their work.