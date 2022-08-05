How to get Utility Bills Attestation in UAE

In United Arab Emirates, the True Copy Attestation is done for the Utility bills which are used for official purposes in order to certify that the copies of the utility bills are authentic and are not forged. In order to get Utility bills attestation in UAE, the lawyers confirm that the utility bills are accurate and then sign and stamp the copies with a statement “I certify that this document is a true copy of the original”. Utility Bill Attestation is done when the original bills cannot be given.

The process of getting Utility bills attestation in UAE depends on the demands of the third party authority who requested for the True Copy Attestation. In order to get Utility Bill Attestation one has to follow certain steps:

First the person or the company should produce copies of the original Utility bills.

The person or the company is required to visit the respective authority in person and get themselves registered by paying the registration fees. Moreover, one can also use e-services to get themselves registered with the respective authority.

The person or the company should then submit original utility bills along with its two or more copies to the respective authority. True Copy Attestation for utility bills across the UAE is carried out by the lawyers. In United Arab Emirates, the Notary Public does not undergo Utility Bill Attestation. Around the world True Copy Attestation is also referred as Notary Public Attestation. However, in UAE notary public in do not carry out Utility Bill Attestation. Utility bills attestation in UAE is rendered by the lawyers and the true copies are accepted by all government departments, Visa applications, bank transactions, tenancy contracts and other third parties around the world.

If the original utility bills are not in Arabic or English language, then in such case the person or the company is required to carry a copy of the translation of the utility bills in either of the two languages. After translating the utility bills the copy of translation should be verified with the respective authority as well.

The lawyers then sign and stamp the copies of utility bills after making sure that they are the accurate copies of the original bills. The stamp used by the lawyer has the name of the lawyer, the name of the respective authority and the contact and email ID of the lawyer so that the third party entity who requested for the Utility Bill Attestation can contact in order to confirm the attestation.

The lawyer may also make remarks for the Utility Bill Attestation if it is a requirement of the third party who requested for it.

The lawyer provides attestation services that is trusted by Government Departments, UAE’s Embassy or Consulate Abroad .

After these steps the person or the company gets Utility bills attestation in UAE.

The original utility bills are then kept by the owner of the bills and a certified true copy or Utility Bill Attestation is submitted to the entity who requested for it. After the Utility bills attestation in UAE the copy of utility bill is considered as accurate as the original utility bill by the entity who requested for it.

The Utility Bill Attestation is necessary when the person do not want to leave their original Utility bills to the third party entities who requested for it. True Copy Attestation under this situation comes very handy as it an important part of document certification. Utility Bill Attestation by a lawyer are can be used for Visa application, Immigration, tenancy contracts and transactions. True Copy Attestation and certification of Utility bills reduces illegal practices such as forgery. A lawyer witnesses and cross-checks the utility bills to ensure the accuracy of the copies.

A client can get Utility bills attestation in UAE by using Ministry of Finance website for its attestation then for individuals it is required that they use the UAE PASS whereas the companies are required to create a user account on website. Moreover, there are various agencies who provides the service of Utility Bill Attestation. This can be very convenient for the people if they do not want to do the attestation themselves. But this option would be more expensive as compared to the others, and may also vary from one agency and typing centers to the other.

The utility bills that are issued within the United Arab Emirates and require attestation by UAE’s Embassy or Consulate Abroad must attest their utility bills from UAE Embassy or Consulate Abroad for attestation. Similarly, the utility bills that are issued in the outside the UAE should undergo Utility Bill Attestation by UAE Embassy or Consulate Abroad. Moreover, the utility bills that is issued in the banks outside the UAE should undergo Utility Bill Attestation by Happiness Centres in the UAE.