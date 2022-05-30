How to Watch “Top Gun” First And The New “Top Gun: Maverick” Sequel

It’s been 36 years since the first showing of Top Gun. Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel, will come out in May. Tom Cruise will play fighter pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell again.

Here’s how and where you can watch the summer’s most popular movie online when it becomes available.

What to know about Top Gun: Maverick

The sequel to Top Gun, which came out in 1986, is called Top Gun: Maverick. In the first movie, students at the US Navy’s elite fighter weapons school compete to be the best in their class.

Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a young pilot played by Tom Cruise, learns some things from a civilian instructor that aren’t taught in school. In the sequel, Mitchell, who has been one of the Navy’s best pilots for more than thirty years, is still pushing the limits as a brave test pilot and “avoiding the promotion that would ground him.”

Rating

In the US and UK, Top Gun: Maverick has a PG-13 rating.

Runtime

Even with the credits, Top Gun: Maverick runs for a total of 2 hours and 11 minutes.

Staff and cast

Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie wrote Top Gun: Maverick. Joseph Kosinski is in charge of making it.

Here’s who will be in the movie:

Pete “Maverick,” played by Tom Cruise. Mitchell

Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw is played by Miles Teller.

Jennifer Connelly as Penny Benjamin

Jon Hamm plays Admiral “Cyclone” Beau Simpson.

Radm. Chester “Hammer” Cain is played by Ed Harris.

Val Kilmer as Adm. Tom “Iceman” Kazansky

When will the movie Top Gun: Maverick come out?

Top Gun: Maverick came out in theatres in the US and UK on May 27, 2022, three days after an early screening.

Read More:

When will Top Gun: Maverick be available to stream?

The likely release date for streaming is July 11, 2022.

You can’t stream Top Gun: Maverick online just yet. The movie’s official date for streaming has not been set by Paramount Pictures yet. About 45 days after they come out in theatres, Paramount adds its movies to Paramount+.

That means that Top Gun: Maverick might be ready to stream on July 11, 2022.

Where to watch online: Probably Paramount+

If you don’t want to go to the theatre to see Top Gun: Maverick, you’ll have to wait for it to come out on streaming services or as a video-on-demand rental.

Since Top Gun: Maverick is a Paramount movie, you can expect it to make its streaming debut in the US on Paramount+ instead of Netflix or HBO Max.

In the US, Paramount+ costs $9.99 a month to stream without ads. Or, you could try the $4.99-a-month Essential plan. It has ads and takes away your ability to watch your local CBS station live. When it starts on June 22, 2022, Paramount+ will cost £6.99 per month or £69.90 per year in the UK. Sky Cinema subscribers, on the other hand, will be able to use the platform for free.

Yes. The latest trailer is embedded at the top of this guide.

Trailers from a couple of years ago are below. Keep in mind Maverick faced several delays due to the ongoing global pandemic.

Top Gun: Maverick (2022) – New Trailer – Paramount Pictures

Top Gun: Maverick – Official Trailer (2022) – Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures also released the featurette below for Top Gun: Maverick.

Top Gun: Maverick | The Power of the Naval Aircraft Featurette (2022 Movie)

Before you watch the second Top Gun movie, you should really watch or rewatch the first one. If you already pay for Netflix or Paramount+, you can stream Top Gun for free on either of those services. You could also buy or rent the movie from Amazon. To watch the movie, click on one of the links below.

‘Top Gun’ (1986)

Are you ready to fly high with Maverick again? Top Gun, a famous movie about fighter pilots that came out in 1986, is getting a new look with the release of the sequel Top Gun: Maverick on May 27.

The highly anticipated film’s release date was pushed back several times because of the pandemic, but now Top Gun fans can finally see Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer reprise their roles as Maverick and Iceman on the big screen, along with a fleet of new faces like Miles Teller as Rooster, Glen Powell as Hangman, and Jay Ellis as Payback.

See where it all began before going to see Top Gun: Maverick in the theatre. In the 1986 movie, Maverick (Tom Cruise), who wants to be the best fighter pilot ever, goes to the prestigious Naval Fighter Weapons School. Val Kilmer, Kelly McGillis, Anthony Edwards, Meg Ryan, and others are also in the movie. You can try Paramount+ for free for 7 days, or you can rent it from Prime Video.

Read More: