Human Remains Found on Hillside Identified as Man Missing for Four Years During Evening Walk

Belmont, California – The long-standing mystery surrounding the disappearance of Paul Farmer, an 84-year-old man who went missing during an evening walk four years ago, has come to a somber conclusion.
California police confirmed that human remains discovered on a hillside have been positively identified as Farmers. The elderly man, who suffered from memory loss, vanished on August 26, 2019, and never returned home from his walk.
Belmont police conducted extensive searches in their efforts to locate Farmer, but unfortunately, their efforts were in vain. However, a significant breakthrough emerged in May 2023 when police learned that Farmer’s identification card had been found in a waterway in San Mateo County two months earlier.
Acting on this discovery, law enforcement officials initiated a search operation in a densely forested area located just south of Highway 92 near Hillsdale Boulevard. Their dedicated efforts yielded results as officers located human remains on hillsides obscured by thick brush. Subsequent identification confirmed that the remains indeed belonged to Paul Farmer.
While the conclusion of this case brought deep sadness, authorities expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts of the agencies that aided in locating Farmer and finally providing closure to the investigation. The discovery serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges that missing person cases pose and underscores the importance of continued efforts in seeking answers and resolution.
Belmont, a city located approximately 25 miles south of San Francisco, witnessed the unfolding of this poignant narrative that ultimately came to a bittersweet conclusion with the identification of Paul Farmer’s remains.
