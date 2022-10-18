Human Teeth, Blood Discovered In Humble House After Adolescent, Mom Disappeared, Docs Say.

After a car pursuit in Nebraska, the corpse of the teen’s mother was discovered in the trunk. He has been charged with unlawful use of a vehicle, and the investigation is ongoing.

Both 17-year-old Tyler Roenz and his 49-year-old mother, Michelle, went missing from a Humble neighborhood late Thursday morning.

Indictment papers provide previously unknown information about the eerie discovery made at the family’s house.

On Thursday, Tyler’s dad reported his wife and kid missing to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. In addition, he said that the family’s 2011 Mazda 3 was gone.

It has been claimed that the father informed authorities that his kid was permitted to drive the automobile, but only for limited destinations.

Documents claim that when Tyler’s father checked the garage after discovering the car was gone, he discovered a human tooth and blood. After following the trail of blood inside the house’s main bedroom, he allegedly saw at least four more human teeth lying in a pool of blood.

It has been claimed that investigators discovered more evidence of suspicious activity at the house, albeit the specifics of these findings remain unknown.

According to the papers, the father also discovered his wife’s mobile phone and pocketbook in the house. He had hoped to monitor his son’s whereabouts with the help of the software Life360, but he soon learned that his son had uninstalled the program and turned off his phone.

The Mazda 3 was seen leaving the residence on surveillance footage at 11:44 a.m.

Michelle’s bank card was used for purchases made in Humble, Richardson, Atoka, and Chetopa, Kansas. The car’s license plate registered on a reader somewhere close to Dallas, as shown by the papers.

Investigators issued a CLEAR Alert for both Michelle and Tyler after interviewing with the father.

Upon learning that the car was likely in Nebraska, investigators notified the Nebraska State Patrol.

Approximately two and a half hours after the report, the NSP spotted the Mazda 3 heading west on I-80 near Grand Island, Nebraska.

When troopers tried to pull the motorist over, he or she took off.

According to the investigation, the pursuit reached speeds of above 110 mph before it terminated in a collision. The Mazda allegedly tried to brake but collided with a semi’s trailer, went off the road, and crashed into a tree.

Tyler was discovered by troopers to be sitting in the driver’s seat. Deputies said he was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening injuries. He was still in the hospital as of our most recent check.

Aurora, Nebraska is where the collision took place, according to a tweet from Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “Male driver Tyler Roenz, who went missing in January, has been located. Tyler is reportedly in critical condition at the hospital where he is receiving treatment.”

Michelle’s corpse was discovered by authorities in the vehicle’s trunk after the incident. HCSO reported that preliminary investigation indicates that she died from a combination of strangulation and blunt force trauma.

Texas homicide detectives are coordinating with Nebraska officials to extradite Tyler back to their state. Those who have information are asked to call the murder section of the HCSO at (713) 274-9100.

Neighbors say Michelle was a doting mom and wife who cared deeply about animals.

Tyler had a more enigmatic air. A $10,000 bail allowed him to leave jail in January 2022 after he was charged with attempted sexual assault. He is accused of snatching and assaulting an 18-year-old female in the school parking lot while in his automobile.

His sister will graduate as valedictorian from Humble ISD in 2020, but he has decided not to attend there.

A former pupil of Humble Independent School District has been identified as the adolescent in question.