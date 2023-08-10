Humans and Pets Can Be Buried in the Same Grave, Under This California Bill

Pets aren’t just companions; they’re cherished members of the family. They’re the co-pilots on road trips, playmates at the park, and cuddle buddies during movie nights. But would you consider being buried alongside your furry friend? A new bill in California is making waves, proposing that pets and their owners could share their final resting place.
Assembly Bill 528: Paving the Way for Pet and Human Co-Burials
Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin, a Southern California Democrat, is the driving force behind Assembly Bill 528. This groundbreaking proposal aims to create a special section within public and private cemeteries, where pets can find their eternal rest alongside their human companions.
Irwin emphasizes that pets forge profound, unbreakable bonds with their owners, spending over a decade together. Keeping them close in the afterlife feels only natural.
Unanimous Support and Smooth Progress
Irwin’s bill is making steady progress through the legislative journey. It has already secured the green light from both the Assembly and Senate committees, with unanimous support and no registered opposition.
The last hearing took place on July 10, and while no further hearings are scheduled at the moment, the smooth trajectory suggests promising odds for the bill to eventually land on the governor’s desk.
How Would AB 528 Unfold?
If a California cemetery opts to create a space for co-burials, the bill outlines specific guidelines. While pet and human remains must be kept in separate containers, they can find their place within the same plot, niche, crypt, or vault. Individual cemeteries will retain the autonomy to set their own criteria for the types of pets permitted and size regulations.
States Leading the Way in Co-Burials
California isn’t the first state to venture into the realm of pet and human co-burials. A handful of states have already paved the way:
- New York
- Pennsylvania
- Virginia
- Florida
Potential Costs and Implementation
As with any innovative proposal, considerations about costs arise. The Cemetery and Funeral Bureau estimates an initial expenditure of approximately $472,000 in the first year, with an ongoing annual cost of $456,000 to put this bill into practice.
A Final Resting Place for Unconditional Bonds
While the bill’s journey continues, it underscores the unbreakable connection between pets and their owners. If AB 528 becomes law, it could offer a comforting option for those who wish to continue their eternal journey alongside their beloved companions.
As Californians wait for the bill’s fate to unfold, it prompts contemplation about the special place our furry friends hold in our hearts and lives. Stay tuned for updates on this heartwarming proposition.
