Humpback Whale Brushes Fishing Boat Off Jersey Shore

A dad and his kid were fishing off the New Jersey coast when they received the surprise of a lifetime.

Last week, while bass fishing with his father, Zach Piller had a terrifying encounter with a humpback whale.

“Oh sh–! Oh sh–! oh sh–!” Video of the event shows Piller screaming as the big sea creature surfaces.

During the terrifying incident on Wednesday, their boat was visibly rocking back and forth.

A whale was captured on camera after the Pillers spotted sharks and dolphins earlier in the day and Zach began filming his grandfather while he was bringing in a catch.

In the moments following the incredible spectacle, dad Doug Piller can be seen clutching his fishing rod.

The Asbury Park Press cites the NOAA in reporting that anglers are not allowed within 100 yards of a whale, and that if a whale approaches their boat, they should put the engine in neutral until the whale passes.

The NOAA estimates that humpback whales may weigh up to 40 tons.