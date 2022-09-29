Hurricane Ian Is Still Causing Problems At Disney World.

As the enormous Category 4 hurricane moves inland in Florida, it continues to wreak damage on Walt Disney World.

Walt Disney World, located near Orlando, canceled its theme and water parks for Wednesday and Thursday in reaction to the hurricane. Multi-day tickets that have been partially used and are affected by the shutdown will have their expiration date “automatically extended to allow use of the remaining unused ticket days through September 30, 2023,” the firm announced online.

The following parks are among those that are now closed:

The Epcot International Festival of the Arts

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

The Disney Studios in Hollywood

The Disney water park Typhoon Lagoon (Blizzard Beach is now closed for the season).

Winter Summerland Miniature Golf \sFantasia Gardens

Fairways Miniature Golf

The Walt Disney World Resort Hotels have also been modified to accommodate Ian.

Check-in at the resorts is necessary by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, and no guests will be accepted on Thursday. The company has stated that it will not be charging the standard cancellation charge.

Resorts have requested that all guests remain on property “for the duration of the storm.”

Walt Disney World advised on its website that resort dining selections “may be limited.” A reservation is not necessary to dine at any of the open restaurants. There will be no characters at character restaurants on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Walt Disney World reports that numerous resorts would be closed from Wednesday through Friday.

Other events, like Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue, have also been impacted by Hurricane Ian. Both the Halloween party scheduled for Thursday and the concert scheduled for Friday have been postponed.

There will be no “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser” trips on Tuesday or Thursday as advertised on the company’s website.

Company officials decided to keep ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex closed until Friday. After opting to close Disney Springs on Wednesday, Disney World announced it “anticipates Disney Springs will likewise be closed on Thursday.”

There are more tourist destinations in Florida than Walt Disney World that have been affected by Hurricane Ian.

On Wednesdays and Thursdays, both SeaWorld Orlando and Universal Orlando Resort are dark. Since Tuesday, Busch Gardens Tampa has been closed, and it will remain so through Thursday.