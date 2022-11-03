Hurricane Martin Heads Northeast; Tropical Storm Lisa Downgraded

A day after making landfall southwest of Belize City as the sixth hurricane of the season, Hurricane Lisa was reduced to a tropical storm on Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center predicted in an alert Thursday that Hurricane Martin, which also developed on Wednesday, will strengthen into a “big and strong” extra-tropical storm in the north-central Atlantic Ocean.

The hurricane center reports that two locations in the Atlantic are being watched for the formation of storms, and that one of them has the potential to become a tropical storm early next week.

About 665 miles east-southeast of Newfoundland, Canada, at 5 a.m. Thursday, Martin had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph and was heading north-northeast at 46 mph. We anticipate that Martin will strengthen into an extratropical storm on Thursday. As such, it poses no danger to the mainland.

At 8 a.m., the hurricane center reported that Lisa had weakened to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was heading west at 10 mph. Forecasts are for Lisa to go back out to sea, approach the Bay of Campeche near the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, and weaken to a tropical depression there.

A third potential storm, a low pressure region in the southern Atlantic Ocean, is also being tracked by forecasters. According to the most recent assessment from the Hurricane Center, it has the potential to travel into the eastern Caribbean and intensify early next week. As it heads northwest, it has a 30% probability of forming.

Only a ten percent possibility of development is assigned to a second region of low pressure several hundred miles north-northeast of Bermuda.

Two storms with sustained winds of at least Category 3 have formed so far this season.

At least four additional storms will likely develop before the conclusion of hurricane season on November 30, according to NOAA.

Nicole will be the next named storm to develop.