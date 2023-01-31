Husband Begs Forgiveness For Wife Charged In Their Children Deaths

A Massachusetts dad who lost his three young children posted a moving eulogy to them along with a message of repentance to his wife, who is accused of being responsible for the children’s deaths.
Patrick Clancy wrote in a statement on Saturday: “The nicest thing that has ever happened to me is my family. I was incredibly proud to be Lindsay’s spouse and the father of Cora, Dawson, and Callan.”
His wife Lindsay Clancy is being held by the police while she is hospitalised.
According to local authorities, the 32-year-old allegedly tried to commit himself on January 24 by jumping out of a window at the couple’s home in Duxbury, a tiny seaside town approximately 30 miles south of Boston.
After receiving a 911 call from a man reporting his wife’s attempted suicide, first responders sped to the house and discovered three young children inside who were “unconscious with apparent evidence of severe trauma,” Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said last week.
Children named Cora Clancy, age 5, and Dawson Clancy, age 3, were both taken to a hospital in neighbouring Plymouth where they were both declared dead. An 8-month-old baby named Callan Clancy was transferred to a hospital in Boston for treatment; he later passed away there.
The deaths of Lindsay Clancy’s three children have led to accusations against her for both murder and assault.
