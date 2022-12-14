On the night of the unsolved stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, a clerk at a Moscow gas station spotted a white vehicle going by at 3:45 a.m. Detectives gathered eight hours of surveillance video from the business on Tuesday morning.
An overnight assistant manager informed Fox News Digital that during her leisure on the graveyard shift, she has been slowly examining the footage over the past three days, seeking clues. She said that on a murderous night, she was not at work.
She claimed that on Monday evening, at about 3 o’clock, she saw the automobile. She claimed to have taken a photo of the screen and forwarded it to a tip-collection email address set up by the police.
She claimed, requesting anonymity out of fear for her safety while the offender is still at large, “I had an odd sense to go get on the cameras.”
She remarked that the car passed by “very quickly” and pulled down a side street off of Highway 8.
Police announced last week that they were seeking to speak with anyone inside a white Hyundai Elantra who could know something about the deaths of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle, all 20-year-olds.
At the residence, the three women shared a living space, and Chapin, who was dating Kernodle, spent the night there.
According to police, any Elantra occupant may have “important information to contribute” in this instance.
Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, investigators showed up there and took the video.
The store manager reported that the cops introduced themselves as state detectives and recorded an entire shift.
As they stepped out of the building, one answered, “Not yet,” when asked if they had discovered anything significant.
According to police, a white Hyundai Elantra from 2011 to 2013 was seen close to the victim’s residence around the time of the murders.
After leaving the gas station, the detectives proceeded straight to the police station, and it was still too early for them to remark on what was in the tape.
Police are still looking for assistance from the public, according to police spokeswoman Robbie Johnson. No suspects have been apprehended or made publically known.
She said, “We’re still urging folks to bring it in if you saw anything that night that looks strange…whatever you have to report, even if you don’t think it’s anything.” “When we acquire that information, even if it’s little, sometimes it may fit the timeline together, put those puzzle pieces together, and we get a wider, bigger picture of what was going on,” the author says.
