Idaho Murders: Police May Be Inching Closer Towards The Main Suspect

Four weeks after a group of classmates dialed 911, the killer of four University of Idaho students who were attacked in their dormitories last month is still at large.
Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, allegedly died in a rented home on King Road near campus between three and four in the morning on November 13, according to Moscow, Idaho, police.
Police have not officially identified any suspects or persons of interest, but despite the absence of a reward, they claim to be receiving “excellent tips and leads.”
Particularly after they disclosed fresh information Wednesday and appealed for assistance in identifying the owner or owners of a white 2011 to 2013 Hyundai Elantra seen nearby the victims’ home around the time of the murders.
Anyone in the Elantra, according to police, might have “important information to contribute” in the case.
Police spokesperson Robbie Johnson responded that authorities were already processing a constant stream of information surrounding the triple homicide when questioned about the lack of a reward and whether one was in the works.
She told Fox News Digital, “Investigators continue to get strong tips and leads and are working on those at this time.
In fact, police said they received so many calls after stating they were looking for information on the Elantra that they asked the FBI to handle them.
The Moscow Police Department said on Thursday that “the worldwide call center has the resources to receive those calls, categorize them, and forward them on to detectives, so they can utilize those tips in the investigation.”
More information is lacking, but veteran NYPD sergeant and professor Joseph Giacalone believes that by this point, cops are probably discreetly progressing behind closed doors.
However, a prize may encourage someone to come forward with information that cannot be obtained by detectives at the site of the crime or by other forensic methods.
He told Fox News Digital, “The concept behind the reward is putting it out originally because you’re searching for somebody specific, who came home for the holidays and who might have had some bruises, wounds, or some other thing.” “The uncle sitting at the Thanksgiving table who doesn’t get along with anyone looks at the child and says, ‘Something’s wrong here.'”
After receiving a tip, Pat Diaz, a private investigator, and former Miami-Dade homicide officer, investigated a notorious child murder in the 1990s that led to an arrest and conviction.
With all these sleuths out there, “one lucky lead” is going to help you solve the case, he told Fox News Digital.
After Jimmy Ryce was kidnapped in 1995 while returning from school, his killer’s landlady and employer began to suspect that he had stolen from her. Her missing gun, which had been used in the murder, was discovered inside his trailer when she inspected it. The missing boy’s backpack was also inside.
He told Fox News Digital on Saturday that the woman “saw the flier with my name and the incentive and [discovered] a backpack.” Then she made a call.
Juan Carlos Chavez, 46, was taken into custody. He confessed, showed police where the boy’s body was, and was then put to death.
Paul Mauro, a retired NYPD inspector and attorney who has been carefully following the case, stated, “I would hand out the reward immediately while they still have the manpower.”
He was concerned that if a prize was provided too late in the process, there might not be enough investigators left to “filter out the wheat from the chaff” because there will eventually be a reduction in the number of investigators assigned to the task force.
It’s not a good idea to offer a reward when it starts to get scarce, he added. You won’t have any bodies to examine the tips, she said.
Call the tip line at (208) 883-7180 or send an email to tipline@ci.moscow.id.us if you have any information. You can submit digital media at fbi.gov/moscowidaho.
