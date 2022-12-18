Idaho Murders: Surveillance Image Of Kaylee Goncalves And Maddie Mogen Hours Before Slayings

Idaho Murders: Surveillance Image: The University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen appear to be walking with a man in downtown Moscow hours prior to the quadruple stabbing in a rental house just steps from campus, according to recently released surveillance footage that was allegedly taken early on November 13.
The women appear to be dressed similarly to how Goncalves and Mogen were captured on camera that evening outside a nearby food truck. The man who is accompanying them is also dressed similarly to a man who was seen at the food truck but is not a suspect, according to the police.
As they pass a surveillance camera, a woman asks, “Maddie, what did you say to Adam?”
The second woman replies, “Like, I told Adam everything.
THE IDAHO MURDER TIMELINE
Screenshots taken in the early hours of November 13 from a resident’s camera and a nearby food truck show the victims from the University of Idaho, Kaylee Goncalves, and Maddie Mogen, just hours before they and two friends were murdered in an off-campus rental house.
The voice of the first woman seems to be the same as Goncalves’s on her TikTok.
The “University of Idaho Murders – Case Discussion” Facebook group’s founders and admins, Kristine Cameron and Alina Smith, gave the video to Fox News Digital.
They claimed to have obtained it from a Moscow resident who had previously given it to authorities and believed that making it public would help put the incident into a better context. They disclosed this to Fox News Digital.
Fox News Digital watched the video but is only using still images to preserve the anonymity of the source.
Idaho murders: New information is revealed by exclusive surveillance footage
1:30 a.m. on Nov. 13, Goncalves and Mogen allegedly left the Corner Club bar, walked to the food truck, placed their order, and then got a ride back to their King Road house.
Screenshots taken in the early hours of November 13 from a resident’s camera and a nearby food truck show the victims from the University of Idaho, Kaylee Goncalves, and Maddie Mogen, just hours before they and two friends were murdered in an off-campus rental house.
According to police, the driver is not a suspect in the crime either.
The young man in the hoodie was alleged with Goncalves and Mogen before making an appearance in the food truck video, according to Cameron and Smith, whose group has more than 90,000 members and is closely following the case.
He is only one of the numerous individuals who have been the target of internet rumors related to the case, prompting authorities to warn web sleuths on December 9 that online harassment and threats might be crimes.
Cameron told Fox News Digital, “We can all look back and analyze those few minutes at the food truck, but we just have to remember there was a full evening before this.” There are more timestamps available for that evening than simply that one.
Hours before their deaths, University of Idaho students Maddie Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were captured on camera.
According to authorities, the party arrived at a food truck at about 1:40 in the morning, and Goncalves and Mogen left for their house just before 2 in the morning.
People are inferring that he is weird from those [few] minutes, and I want to provide a more comprehensive view, said Cameron. He wasn’t simply gazing at them… Before, he was with them.
The victim’s father claims that she had “big open wounds” and refers to the police as “cowards.”
In Kaylee Goncalves’ final Instagram post, published the day before the killings, she included the names of the women’s two other housemates as well as Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21.
According to authorities, the other victims, roommate Xana Kernodle, and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, both 20 years old, had arrived home at about 1:45 a.m.
Investigators assert that they were killed between three and four in the morning with a “fixed-blade knife,” as reported by the police.
THE FAMILY OF THE IDAHO VICTIM IS RAISING MONEY FOR A REWARD AS THE CAMPUS MURDER MYSTERY ENTERS WEEK 4 WITHOUT ARRESTS.
In the early morning hours of November 13, a resident’s camera and a nearby food truck captured images of University of Idaho victims Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen hours before they died alongside two friends in an off-campus rental house. (Kristine Cameron, GrubTruckers/Twitch)
A white Hyundai Elantra from 2011 to 2013 that was seen nearby the King Road house around the time of the killings, according to authorities, may help them find “critical” information in the case.
They are also interested in learning more details about the evening of November 12 and the early hours of November 13.
A frat party at the Sigma Chi house, 200 yards from the crime scene, where Kernodle and Chapin had spent much of the evening, or anything “strange” downtown where Goncalves and Mogen were observed have also been requested by police.
On December 13, 2022, a fog-shrouded view of the University of Idaho’s Sigma Chi residence. An example of the Hyundai Elantra that the police are seeking is shown in the inset.
As of Saturday, no suspects or arrests had been made public by the authorities.
Requests for comment from Fox News Digital were not immediately answered by the police.