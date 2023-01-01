Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger Likely To Waive Extradition Hearing, Attorney Says

Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger Likely To Waive Extradition Hearing: The guy accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in November is ready to forego his extradition hearing, according to his lawyer, who spoke to CBS News. The 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger will appear before the judge on Tuesday.
Kohberger will still need to appear before the judge on Tuesday to approve the papers, according to Jason LaBar, the chief public defender for Monroe County.
The four victims, Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; Ethan Chapin, 20, from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho, were discovered dead on Nov. 13 in a home they shared with two other roommates who escaped unscathed.
Authorities made the announcement of Kohberger’s arrest on Friday in the case, which garnered a lot of media interest and social media conjecture over the previous six weeks.
Pullman PD congratulates the City of Moscow Police Department on this arrest! We thank them for their dedication and diligence in offering justice to the families of these young victims. https://t.co/SNNEQ8AYKI
— PullmanPolice (@PullmanPolice) December 31, 2022
LaBar stated, “I assume Idaho is prepared and ready to transport him back already because of obviously the attention of this issue.
Kohberger might return to the state as soon as 72 hours after the hearing, depending on when Idaho authorities can get there, he added.
Authorities have ten days to take up Kohberger, according to LaBar, who said he is merely acting as Kohberger’s representative for the extradition.
However, he added, “I expect it’s going to happen quite rapidly.”
Four counts of first-degree murder and criminal burglary are being brought against Kohberger, who was apprehended in Pennsylvania on a fugitive warrant, according to Idaho authorities on Friday.
The probable cause statement remains sealed pending Kohberger’s appearance in an Idaho court, according to Moscow Police Chief James Fry, who stated that state law restricts the amount of information about the investigation that can be made public.
LaBar stated on Saturday that he could not provide any specifics regarding the probe.
“I made it clear to him that I didn’t want to talk about the case outside of what the extradition hearing would entail since I’m only his attorney for the extradition. Because, like everyone else, I lack the declaration of probable cause, “explained LaBar.
