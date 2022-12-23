Idaho Murders: The Moscow Police Chief Gave A Frustrating Response To An Inquiry Concerning The Whereabouts Of The Killer

Even though it has been nearly six weeks since the murder of four students at the University of Idaho, the police continue to refuse to comment on how much they know about the location of the culprit.
During a difficult interview on Tuesday night with NewsNation, city of Moscow police chief James Fry refused to answer a question regarding whether or not the perpetrator was still in the neighborhood.
Mr. Fry stated, “Like I said, we’re not disclosing any of that,” but added that there are some aspects of it that they just do not know at this moment. “We’re still working on putting everything together,” said the spokesperson.
“We have been saying from the beginning that we require people to be watchful and that we require people to pay attention. We do not have a clear idea of the location of the individual.
I asked Moscow Police Chief James Fry whether they believe the killer is still in the Idaho area or far away.
“We are not disclosing any of that. Some of that we just don’t know at this point.”
It comes after Steve Goncalves, the distraught father of murder victim Kaylee Goncalves, told CNN that he “had to” trust that his daughter’s murderer will be arrested. Steve Goncalves was quoted as saying, “I have to believe that my daughter’s murderer will be discovered.”
The Goncalves family has expressed their dissatisfaction with the probe on multiple occasions, while Mr. Fry has claimed that the investigation is not coming to a dead end and has denied that the families of the victims are being “kept in the dark.”
Sunday will mark the six-week anniversary of the day that Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their beds in Moscow on November 13. The incident occurred on November 13.
