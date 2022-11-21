Idaho Student Stabbings: Police Do Not Believe The 911 Caller Or Roommates Were The Killers

Authorities in the University of Idaho student death investigation are still without a suspect in custody, but they believe that a number of people are not suspects, including the person who called 911 for the first time and the man who two of the murdered ladies contacted but did not respond.
Moscow police chief James Fry declined to reveal whose victims were on which floors of the three-story rental home where they passed away during a press conference on Sunday.
According to the authorities, two of the four pupils were on the second level and two were on the third. The four students were fatally stabbed in an off-campus residence a week ago, and the news conference was the second time officials spoke to the public face-to-face since then.
The two surviving housemates, the man two of the victims called, a hooded man seen on video with two of the victims, and a person who provided them a ride home are among the others who Moscow police Capt. Roger Lanier said are not suspects.
In response to a query from a reporter, Fry stated that it is also unlikely that the 911 caller is the murderer.
University of Idaho seniors Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, who were close friends, as well as junior Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, and first-year Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington, who were dating, were the four victims in the early-November 13 killings. While Chapin was spending the night with Kernodle, the three women resided in the home.
Kernodle and Chapin had been at the Sigma Chi fraternity house before going back home at around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, according to Lanier’s account of what transpired that evening. Moden and Goncalves had visited a neighborhood pub and a food truck in central Moscow before going home at around 1:45 a.m.
The other two occupants of the home had left around one in the morning and had not returned until well after the assault. A male received numerous calls “from Madison and Kaylee’s phone.” The calls were made after 2 a.m., and the male, a friend, was asleep, according to earlier confirmation from the authorities.
Police discovered the four pupils dead, two on the second floor and two on the third, two minutes before noon when the 911 caller reported an incapacitated person. The victims were all presumably asleep when the attacks took place, according to autopsies, albeit several of the victims had defensive wounds that suggested they had fought the assailant.
No one was bound or gagged, and there were no signs of sexual abuse. Police investigated nearby shops early on in the investigation to determine if any fixed-blade knives had been bought. The crime’s weapon is still missing, unfortunately. Detectives looked for evidence in three neighboring dumpsters, but “nothing of importance was found.”
On November 13, four University of Idaho students were discovered dead in a three-story Moscow residence on King Road. According to the police, the attacker entered through the balcony’s sliding glass door.
Who called 911 at noon has not been made public by the police. Fry stated, “We’ll reveal that when we’re ready to.” Additionally, the police withheld the call’s audio. Fry refused to disclose whether the incident was committed by a lone individual and stated he was unsure as to why the other housemates were not awakened.
Police continue to suspect that the attacks were targeted, but Fry stated that he is “unable to say” which of the four attacks was specifically targeted.
