Idaho University Confirms 4 Student Homicides

Four people, all believed to be students at the University of Idaho, were killed in a homicide that is currently under investigation by the Moscow Police Department.

The murder that occurred on Kings Road close to campus is currently under investigation. The emergency services received a report of a person who was unresponsive. A total of four bodies were discovered by police upon arrival.

U of I classes cancelled Nov. 14 to honor student victims. pic.twitter.com/wiuOmST6d1 — University of Idaho (@uidaho) November 14, 2022

Students were warned to stay in their classrooms and out of the surrounding neighborhood. The ban has been removed at this time.

As far as MPD is concerned, there is no current threat to the neighborhood.

Due to the tragic loss of life among its student body, courses at the University of Idaho will be suspended on Monday, November 14th.

The university tweeted that the students’ families had been informed and that there are options available for anyone affected by the incident.

The authorities have stated that the identity of the suspect is currently unclear. We are asking that anyone who may have information call MPD at 208-882-COPS.