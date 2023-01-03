If China Gets To The Surface Of The Moon Before The US, It Might Claim The Moon As Its Own Territory: NASA Chief

According to the head of NASA, China may be able to claim the moon as its territory if it outpaces the US in the race to the lunar surface.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson stated that Chinese military buildup in the South China Sea was a sign of what might occur on the moon interview with Politico was published on Sunday.
We are engaged in a space race, Nelson declared. And it is correct that we must exercise caution to prevent them from traveling to the moon under the pretense of conducting scientific research. And they may warn you, “Keep out, we’re here; this is our area.”
If you have any doubts, consider what they did to the Spratly Islands.
NASA chief Bill Nelson “ China could claim the moon as its own territory if it beats the US to the lunar surface “ #DramaAlert pic.twitter.com/MYJbF7hpVH
— KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) January 2, 2023
New military facilities may be seen on the Spratly Islands, a disputed archipelago in the South China Sea, in recently revealed aerial photos.
In November, NASA finished the Artemis 1 mission, which involved orbiting the Moon in an unmanned Orion spacecraft. The mission came before Artemis 3, whose objective is to send men to the moon by 2025.
China just finished building the Tiangong space station, and in November, a team of taikonauts was launched in its direction. Beijing announced it had identified a new lunar mineral that may be used as an energy source and wants to send three expeditions to the moon over the next ten years as part of its Change lunar program.
According to Nelson, China’s space program has made “enormous progress and success” during the past ten years.
On the Artemis 3 mission, NASA collaborates with SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk. According to Nelson, I inquire about SpaceX’s development every day. All of our managers have informed me that they have achieved all of their goals.
Outside of regular US business hours, Insider contacted NASA for comment, but they did not answer right away.
Read More: