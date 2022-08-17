If Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty, ‘it’s over,’ a legal expert and ex-prosecutor warns.

On Tuesday, a former senior federal prosecutor warned that former President Donald Trump and his family’s business would face financial ruin if the Trump Organization’s former chief financial officer pleaded guilty in the criminal tax case against him.

According to the New York Times, veteran Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg is expected to enter into a plea agreement with the Manhattan District Attorney’s office as soon as Thursday.

One count each of scheme to deceive, conspiracy, and grand larceny are among the 15 felony counts against him and the Trump Organization. It was claimed by the prosecution that Weisselberg engaged in a “sweeping and audacious payment plan” to avoid paying taxes on up to $1.7 million of his income beginning in March 2005.

According to The New York Times, Weisselberg’s compromise would result in a term of five months in prison, as opposed to the minimum of one year he would have received if found guilty in court.

On MSNBC’s “The Last Word” with Lawrence O’Donnell, a law professor and former senior prosecutor under Robert Mueller Andrew Weissmann said, “Once Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty, it’s over for the Trump Organization.”

He implied that the Trump Organization would share legal liability for any wrongdoing done by Weisselberg.

A court date has been set for October 24 against the Trump Organization. If Weisselberg does not accept a plea bargain and appears in court, the corporate group will also be tried. The Trump Organization and himself have both entered not guilty pleas.

Weissman argued that while Trump might not go to jail personally, the Trump Organization will suffer severe repercussions as a result of the scandal.

Keep in mind, he continued, “this is a major deal for those people who think Donald Trump did this in part for money, that he’s venal.”

If Weissman were counseling Trump on how to handle the numerous investigations and lawsuits filed against him, he would tell the president to focus first on mitigating the fallout from Weisselberg’s guilty plea, Weissman said.

Trump has been indicted by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, and he is also the subject of six lawsuits, three criminal investigations, and one civil probe. He has also sued his niece Mary Trump and his former election opponent Hillary Clinton.