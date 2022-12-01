In Illinois, 5 People, Including Two Children, Were Dead In A Possible Murder-Suicide

On Thursday, when the bodies of five individuals, including two children, were discovered in Illinois, authorities began looking into the possibility of a murder-suicide had taken place.
Wednesday morning about 11 a.m., police officers were dispatched to a residence in the northwest suburb of Buffalo Grove in order to perform a welfare check. They forced their way in because no one answered the door, and once they were inside, they found five dead bodies, according to the authorities.
After performing an initial investigation, the authorities have concluded that the violence was “domestic in character” and that there is no ongoing threat to the community. In addition, they have determined that there is no threat to the community.
Neighbors told the Chicago Sun-Times that a family of five, including a husband and wife, a grandmother, and two children between the ages of 3 and 7, lived in the home. None of the deceased have been recognized.
Residents were still shaken up on Thursday as a result of the macabre find, and many of them were perplexed as to how anything so terrible could have occurred in the peaceful area.
One of the neighborhood’s residents told NBC 5 that “I grew up here, so it’s just so shocking for this to happen.”
“It’s something that I’m still attempting to get my head around,” the speaker said. Especially during the holiday season, things aren’t supposed to be like this at all.
The initial responders stayed at the scene through the night on Wednesday and into the morning of Thursday. The Major Crimes Task Force of Lake County is also cooperating with the investigation at this time.
Residents in Buffalo Grove have been asked by city officials to stay away from the scene while the investigation is ongoing.
