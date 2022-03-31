In Jackson County, Indiana, police apprehend a California man in possession of 70 pounds of marijuana.

According to Indiana State Police, a traffic check in Jackson County, Ind., resulted in the arrest of a California guy carrying a big amount of marijuana and cash.

On Tuesday, at about 5 p.m., ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles stopped a Ford Edge on I-65 South near Seymour. During the traffic stop, the sergeant had suspicions of illegal conduct, prompting a search of the car, ISP confirmed.

Around 60 vacuum-sealed bags carrying suspected marijuana were discovered inside the vehicle, police added. The combined weight of all of the shipments exceeded 70 pounds.

The street worth of the marijuana was estimated by authorities to be between $150,000 and $200,000. According to authorities, more than $16,000 in cash was also discovered in the automobile.

Arman Hakobyan, 37, of Chatsworth, California, was detained and booked into the Jackson County Jail. Hakobyan was accused of trafficking more than ten pounds of marijuana and marijuana possession. He is currently awaiting arraignment in Jackson County Circuit Court.