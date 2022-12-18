In Maryvale, A Man Was Shot And The Suspect Is Still At Large: A mother and a father have been detained after a 6-year-old son was found buried in their house in Arkansas. A man was shot on Friday evening in the Maryvale district of Phoenix, Arizona, next to an apartment complex.
According to a spokeswoman for the Phoenix Police Department, police responded to a report of gunfire at approximately 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road.
Upon arrival, they discovered the victim laying motionless on the canal side with a gunshot wound. The officers were informed that the gunman had fled the scene before the police were contacted.
The victim’s injuries were so severe that they required immediate medical attention at a nearby hospital. The shooting is currently being investigated by the police, and a spokeswoman has declined to provide any other information.
