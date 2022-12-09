In The Case Of Child Sexual Assault Images, A Stamford Man Avoided Jail Time

An arrangement with state prosecutors means that a pharmaceutical medical writer who was suspected of downloading and sharing images and videos of children having sex with adults won’t spend any time behind bars.
Months after entering a guilty plea to endangering a juvenile, Edward Parr, 61, of Stamford, was given a totally suspended five-year sentence and five years of probation on Thursday.
Parr apologized profusely to Judge Gary White at his sentencing in Stamford’s state Superior Court.
On allegations of first-degree possession of child pornography and promoting a minor in an offensive performance, Parr was detained in November 2018.
A state police investigator working in the Computer Crimes and Electronic Evidence Laboratory discovered a computer downloaded three files of alleged child pornography in July and August 2017, according to Parr’s five-page arrest affidavit.
According to the affidavit, the officer located Parr using the IP address. Parr’s home was searched and two computers were taken by Stamford police and officers of the Connecticut State Police Computer Crimes Unit on December 21, 2017.
According to the affidavit detailing his arrest, Parr admitted to a state trooper that he had used a peer-to-peer sharing program to look for child pornography but said he was unaware that anyone could download the files he had found.
The document stated that between July and November, the investigating officer retrieved five image files and five videos from Parr’s computer. According to the affidavit, four of the films showed kids performing sexually explicit actions.
According to the affidavit, Parr, who holds a Ph.D. in neuroscience as well as a bachelor’s degree in cellular, molecular, and microbial biology, claimed that he deleted the files after downloading them because he understood it was improper to examine them.
According to the affidavit, Parr claimed he never had any inappropriate interaction with children and had never been accused of doing anything illegal with kids.
According to his declaration in the affidavit, “I also download the child porn out of a disbelief that the child porn was available, that there was so much out there, and that this was happening in the real world.”
The affidavit quotes him as saying, “I have no intention of spreading the child porn I obtained and I have no desire to have any inappropriate interaction with a child.”
Parr’s agreement calls for him to go through sex offender treatment and forbids him from having unsupervised contact with youngsters.
Read More: