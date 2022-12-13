In The Murder Case From Rock Hill The Victim Has Been Revealed To Be The Father Of The Suspect

It has been determined that a guy from South Carolina was the victim of a fatal gunshot in Rock Hill, and the man’s daughter has been charged with the murder of the victim.
According to a written statement released by Sabrina Gast, the York County Coroner, Michael A. Johnson, 59, from Rock Hill, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday following a shooting.
According to records from Rock Hill police and the jail, Michia Ajuanee Johnson, 27, of Camden, was arrested and charged with murder as well as possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
According to a statement made by Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department on Monday afternoon, Michia Johnson is the victim’s daughter.
the name “Rock hill” is now almost exclusively associated with ominous topics such as murder and mayhem:
According to a statement released by the Rock Hill police department, the incident occurred following an argument. According to the Rock Hill police department, the shooting took place at a residence located on Crawford Road on Saturday morning.
According to the court documents, Michia Johnson was transferred to the York County jail after the judge denied her request for bail on Sunday. She is currently being held without bond at that facility. It is not clear whether or not she has a lawyer.
Read Next: