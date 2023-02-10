Increasing Health Worries As Animals Fall Ill Following A Train Disaster

As more cases of animals falling ill and even passing away are reported in East Palestine, there is rising cause for concern over the region’s public health. The derailing of the train is creating difficulties not just for the animals, but also for the people who own them.
Just outside of the initial evacuation zone is where Parker Dairy is located, which is owned and operated by Taylor Holzer and his family. As a foxkeeper, Holzer is recognised by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as having a valid registration.
After the original mishap, some of his foxes tried to flee, but they ended up breaking their legs in the process. Even one of his foxes passed away.
According to Holzer, “Out of the blue, he just started coughing pretty hard, just shut down, and he had liquid diarrhoea and just went very rapidly.”
Since the weekend, he claims that all of his foxes have become ill and are behaving in an unusual manner. Some of them are not eating well, and their faces are unnaturally swollen. Many people are experiencing stomach problems and are behaving tired as a result.
“This is not an act of the fox. He is quite feeble, limp. According to Holzer, “His eyes are extremely teary and wet.”
Another indication that the foxes are not in good health is the frenetic pacing that some of them are engaging in within their enclosure.
Holzer claims that an accident involving a railway is the root of all of these problems.
Holzer asserts that the only thing that might be responsible for it is the smoke and chemicals that come from the train, as the phenomenon does not arise out of thin air.
The chemicals that we are being told are safe in the air, that is most certainly not safe for the animals… or the people,” said one researcher.
He has high expectations that the people and animals of East Palestine would receive their due justice.
Read More:
- The Death Of A Councilman In A Workplace Shooting Is Mourned By New Jersey Officials
- Kristoff St John Cause Of Death: How Did Mia St. John Ex-Husband Die?