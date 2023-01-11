Indiana Cop Shot And Wounded Before Fellow Cops Kill Suspect: A man who was later shot and killed by additional officers, according to authorities, shot and wounded a suburban Indianapolis police officer who was helping to serve warrants overnight.
According to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff, the officer, a three-year member of the Lawrence Police Department, was shot in the leg on Tuesday night and underwent treatment before being released from the hospital.
Around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, two suspects were being served with warrants by Lawrence and Indianapolis police officers at a residence in the northeast Indianapolis suburb, according to Lawrence police Commander Tracey Cantrell.
The two suspects receiving warrants were known to carry guns and were wanted for allegedly firing guns into residences, he claimed, so a special weapons and tactics squad was already on the site.
One of the two suspects entered the house from the back as police surrounded it and shot a rifle, hitting a Lawrence policeman in the leg before other officers opened fire, killing the suspect, according to police.
Woodruff claimed that a lady was also injured by the police gunshot at the site, but that her wounds were not life-threatening, according to WISH-TV.
“The scene was quite fluid, changing quickly, and dynamic. Although we’re grateful it wasn’t worse, it was undoubtedly awful enough, he said.
As of Wednesday morning, the names of those who were shot had not been made public by the authorities.
Read Next: