Indiana Man Arrested In 2017 Delphi Girl Murders

Two little kids were found murdered in Delphi, Arizona in 2017, and an Indiana guy is supposedly in prison for their deaths.

On the afternoon of February 14, 2017, the bodies of Liberty “Libby” German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, were discovered near the trailhead where German’s sister had left them the day before.

According to FOX 59 Indianapolis’s sources, a man named Richard Allen, 50, has been taken into jail in connection with the slayings.

Sister Kelsi German tweeted on Friday: “Just know how grateful I am for all of you.” Liberty German had been hospitalized earlier that day. “There will be no further comment at this time; for inquiries, please contact the Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office. A press conference is scheduled to take place on Monday, possibly at 10 am. Then we can elaborate further. Time is now.”

She also said, “At this point, nothing is proven.”

German and Williams’ bodies were recovered on February 14 in a forested area close to the Delphi Historic Trail, and police believe that before their deaths, German had taken pictures of a guy crossing across a train bridge with her cell phone. In addition, German captured the alleged murderer telling the victims to “down the hill.”

Reporter ine Cain and attorney Kevin Greenlee of “The Murder Sheet” podcast said they got court documents Lori May and August that could provide new information about a case involving two men.

Authorities examined the property of Ron Logan near where the girls were found on March 17, 2017, according to a search warrant that Cain and Greenlee acquired in May. Since his January death, he was never considered a suspect.

Documents discovered by The Murder Sheet suggest that the killer “memorialized the crime scene” by taking a souvenir from the scene.

According to the warrant the podcast hosts acquired, Logan lied about his alibi and told a family member to lie to authorities about his location.

The ISP filed a petition in Miami County Circuit Court for the custody of a 27-year-old Indiana man named Kegan Kline on August 19. Kline is awaiting trial in Miami County on 30 counts of child pornography-related accusations dating back to 2016 and 2017.

Kline, who resided nearby where the girls were killed, had already been linked to the Delphi killings due to his alleged communication with German via a bogus social media account the night of her murder, as reported by FOX 59. She was found dead the following day on the bridge where he had supposedly arranged to meet her, but Kline maintains his innocence.