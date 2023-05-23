Indy Guy Critically Wounded by State Trooper in East Side Firefight

An Indiana State Trooper shot a man on the east side of Indianapolis, and he is in very bad shape.
Indiana State Police say the shooting happened at a Speedway gas station near 465 in the 7800 block of Brookville Road on Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened after a policeman found the suspect at the Speedway gas station, according to state police. The man came to the attention of troopers when the ISP was asked to help the Morristown Police Department check on the well-being of a person who was “armed and delusional” and making threats.
The tweet below verifies the news:
BREAKING: Indiana State Police confirm a trooper was involved in a shootout on the city's east side. The trooper wasn't injured. https://t.co/6LPQmHrvXg
— FOX59 News (@FOX59) May 22, 2023
Monday night at 10 p.m., ISP told us that the man was Zachary Scifres.
The 30-year-old guy from Indianapolis had made crazy statements earlier in the day, and his family had asked the Morristown police to check on him. When they asked the state police for help, the Morristown police were already looking for Scifres.
The trooper who shot Scifres, Sgt. Jonathan Haugh, who has been with the ISP for 9 years, allegedly tried to arrest him, but the suspect fought back and a fight broke out. Police from the state said that Scifres ran away from the officer, and then there was gunfire at the gas station.
During the shootout, state police think that both Scifres and Sgt. Haugh fired at each other. During the exchange of shots, Haugh was not hit, but Scifres was.
State police said that Scifres was taken away in a very bad state. Officers helped put a bandage on Scifres, who had been shot and was bleeding heavily, until EMS got there.
Sgt. Perrine said that even though there were many people around, no onlookers were hurt during the gunfire.
ISP said that both the camera on Sgt. Haugh’s body and the camera in his car were on during the event.
State police think the suspect owns the handgun that was found at the scene. ISP gave us a picture of the pistol, which you can see below.
