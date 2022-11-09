Ingraham High School Shooting Suspect Arrested

According to Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, a shooting victim and suspect have been located at North Seattle’s Ingraham High School.

At 9:55 a.m. on Tuesday, police said they received reports of gunfire at the 1819 North 135th Street school. In an effort to keep pupils safe, the school implemented a lockdown procedure.

When police entered the school, they discovered one victim who had been shot. It was feared for their lives, so they were rushed to the hospital, but they ultimately passed away from their wounds.

Assistant Superintendent for Public Affairs at the Seattle Public Schools, Beverly Redmond, has confirmed that the fatality was a student.

It was not an isolated incident, Redmond stated in a statement posted late this morning.

The police looked all around for the perpetrator. Seattle Police Chief Adrien Diaz made the announcement at about 11:05 a.m. during a press conference.

According to KIRO 7, witnesses saw police apprehend a male suspect at a bus stop on Aurora Avenue North, close to 145th. According to eyewitnesses, a dozen officers armed with semiautomatic rifles invaded the area and arrested the guy, who put up no resistance.

Chief Adrian Diaz of the Seattle Police Department stated that a firearm was located during the suspect’s arrest. He did not say whether or not the gun in question was the one used in the incident.

Classes for Wednesday and Thursday will not meet, and all after-school activities for Tuesday have been canceled.

At 2 o’clock, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and Seattle Police Chief Diaz will hold a press conference to provide updates. As more data becomes available, we’ll post it here.