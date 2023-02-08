Inmate At OK County Prison Gets 30 Years In Prison For Killing Cellmate

After pleading guilty to first-degree murder, a man accused of killing his cellmate at the Oklahoma County jail was given a 30-year prison sentence.
Early in 2021, Shaquile Brown, 29, admitted to hitting Brad Lane with his own medical walking boot.
Brown was given a life sentence last week by Oklahoma County District Judge Amy Palumbo, with the first 30 years to be served in jail and the remaining years deferred.
On January 2, 2021, Lane was beaten to death while he cried out for assistance for 40 minutes.
On his wall phone, a prisoner from an adjacent cell on the jail’s medical floor repeatedly called for assistance while being beaten. Before it was too late, nobody arrived.
The 40-year-old Lane was discovered dead in his 13th floor cell by a jailer doing a routine cell check, and his cellmate Brown was discovered with a metal object.
The calls for assistance went unanswered, according to investigators, since a phone that should have rung was muted.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the district attorney for Oklahoma County looked into the incident and the lack of action.
According to the OSBI, Brown confessed after being admitted to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. The medical examiner’s office determined that Lane died from blunt force trauma, and that homicide was the manner of death.
Brown had been detained a month earlier and had been accused of methamphetamine possession, violent assault, and attempted robbery. Last Monday, he also entered a guilty plea for those offences.
While all was going on, Lane was awaiting a preliminary hearing after being charged with driving while inebriated, reckless driving, and in possession of a stolen vehicle.
In response to Lane’s passing, a lawsuit was brought against the jail’s management trust as well as the Oklahoma County commissioners in January. A new lawsuit was just submitted about the suicide of an inmate in 2021.
Millions of dollars in jury awards or settlements might be the result of the litigation. To pay them off, Oklahoma County’s property taxes would increase.
In relation to the 2017 death of an inmate who was blasted by pepper balls at close range up to 16 times, Oklahoma County settled the case for $1.1 million last year.
