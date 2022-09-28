Inmate Serving Life For Fatal Bombing In Las Vegas Escapes Prison

By
Brittany
-

On Tuesday, police were looking for a 42-year-old man who escaped from a Nevada jail where he was serving a life term for his role in a 2007 bombing outside a Las Vegas Strip hotel.

Governor Steve Sisolak said late Tuesday that his office had heard the escaped inmate had been absent from the medium-security prison since early the previous weekend, and he immediately requested an investigation into the matter.

Inmate Serving Life For Fatal Bombing In Las Vegas Escapes Prison
Inmate Serving Life For Fatal Bombing In Las Vegas Escapes Prison

Saying in a statement, “this is intolerable,” Sisolak drew widespread condemnation.

It wasn’t until Tuesday morning, during a head count at Southern Desert Correctional Center outside Las Vegas, that officials realized Porfirio Duarte-Herrera wasn’t present. According to a statement released by the state Department of Corrections, search teams were actively hunting for him.

In 2010, Nicaraguan national Edwin Duarte-Herrera was found guilty of murdering a hot dog stand vendor in Las Vegas by placing a coffee cup bomb on top of a parked automobile near the Luxor hotel and casino.

The court records show that on Tuesday, co-defendant Omar Rueda-Denvers was still being held. The Guatemalan national, aged 47, is currently serving a life sentence for many offenses, including murder, attempted murder, possession of explosives, and more, at a jail in Nevada.

After hearing testimony, a jury in Clark County District Court found both men not guilty of murder in the killing of Willebaldo Dorantes Antonio, whom prosecutors said was the lover of Rueda-Denvers’ ex-girlfriend.

PRISONS

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here