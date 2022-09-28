Inmate Serving Life For Fatal Bombing In Las Vegas Escapes Prison

On Tuesday, police were looking for a 42-year-old man who escaped from a Nevada jail where he was serving a life term for his role in a 2007 bombing outside a Las Vegas Strip hotel.

Governor Steve Sisolak said late Tuesday that his office had heard the escaped inmate had been absent from the medium-security prison since early the previous weekend, and he immediately requested an investigation into the matter.

Saying in a statement, “this is intolerable,” Sisolak drew widespread condemnation.

It wasn’t until Tuesday morning, during a head count at Southern Desert Correctional Center outside Las Vegas, that officials realized Porfirio Duarte-Herrera wasn’t present. According to a statement released by the state Department of Corrections, search teams were actively hunting for him.

In 2010, Nicaraguan national Edwin Duarte-Herrera was found guilty of murdering a hot dog stand vendor in Las Vegas by placing a coffee cup bomb on top of a parked automobile near the Luxor hotel and casino.

The court records show that on Tuesday, co-defendant Omar Rueda-Denvers was still being held. The Guatemalan national, aged 47, is currently serving a life sentence for many offenses, including murder, attempted murder, possession of explosives, and more, at a jail in Nevada.

After hearing testimony, a jury in Clark County District Court found both men not guilty of murder in the killing of Willebaldo Dorantes Antonio, whom prosecutors said was the lover of Rueda-Denvers’ ex-girlfriend.

